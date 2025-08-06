Mystery after NYC fashion influencer, 33, found dead on Hamptons yacht

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homicide detectives in the Hamptons are investigating after a young, Irish businesswoman and swimwear designer was found dead on a yacht.

Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, 33, was found at around 12 a.m. Tuesday on the vessel moored at the Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island. Club members told the New York Post that screams were heard coming from the docks late Monday night.

An investigation into O’Slatarra’s death has been launched by detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A police spokesperson said that officers had responded initially to reports of an "unconscious woman.”

The exact circumstances leading up to her death are unknown at this time.

"East Hampton Town Police responded to a 911 call from a man reporting a woman unconscious on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club, on Star Island Road, at approximately 12 a.m.,” a statement from the department read.

open image in gallery NYC fashion influencer Martha Nolan O’Slatarra, 33, was found dead on yacht in the Hamptons. Police have launched a homicide investigation. martha_nolan/ TikTok ( martha_nolan/ TikTok )

Good Samaritans had attempted to perform CPR on the woman, later identified as O’Slatarra, but she was pronounced dead by first responders.

The Independent has reached out to Suffolk County Police Department for further information.

O’Slatarra, originally from Carlow in Ireland, moved to the U.S. when she was 26, according to the Irish Independent.

She was a marketing consultant, entrepreneur and founder of fashion brand East x East, which specializes in designer swim and resort-wear. She lived in Manhattan at the time of her death.

TikTok videos on her page showed a luxury lifestyle, including trips on helicopters and private jets with her friends and travel across the U.S. Others featured “get ready with me” videos, testing out products and giving first look at her own clothing lines.

In an interview with the Irish Independent last year, she extolled the virtues of her “hard work mindset” while also being grounded in her roots back home.

open image in gallery A police spokesperson said that officers had responded initially to reports of an ‘unconscious woman.’ But, officials have released few details about how she died. ( martha_nolan/ TikTok )

“I always knew I wanted to be successful, that I was money driven, business driven and that fashion is a tough industry and it would be a slow road,” she told the outlet. “I made friends in the institute and at college and a new group in New York, but I still have all my Carlow friends. They are still my crew.”

She added that she was “excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity in business and fashion,” adding that the future was “brimming with possibilities.”

“I love it in New York. It’s expensive but I don’t see myself living anywhere else for now. I love Carlow, I miss it so much but now that I work for myself I can go home for a month and my parents and my friends are always coming out to see me,” she said.

In Montauk, other members of the yacht club described O’Slatarra as “very friendly” and “always smiling.” “She was well known in the community,” one member told The Post. “There’s going to be a lot of conversation out of this.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Irish Independent it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.