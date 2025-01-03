Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Meghan McCain shared a withering take on Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series.

On Thursday (January 2) it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex would be coming out with a new reality show, With Love, Meghan, on the streaming service largely featuring her cooking for her close friends. A few hours after the announcement was made, McCain shared her thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The former co-host of The View began by explaining that she originally liked Meghan, but at one point her opinion changed. “I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish, and refreshing,” she wrote.

“Like the rest of the world, my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored.”

She then went after the trailer itself, saying it didn’t fit the reality show narrative of being more realistic. “All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced, and out of touch,” McCain wrote.

The daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain also addressed the timing of when the trailer was released as she alluded to the various tragic events that have taken place across the U.S. within the last few weeks.

“There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries,” she wrote, referencing the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day that killed at least 14 people and the Las Vegas cybertruck explosion.

“We are a country in rage, uncertainty, and intensity right now.”

McCain (left) questioned why Meghan’s (right) Netflix trailer was released following various tragic events that have taken place across the country ( Getty Images )

She went on: “This concept is ill-advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low-income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego.

“This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

She wasn’t the only one to question why Meghan was releasing a new reality show, as many others on X pointed out that it seemed to contradict her earlier calls for privacy.

In their announcement, Netflix described the show, which will be produced by Meghan, as “the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The series will consist of eight 33-minute-long episodes with special appearances from some of Meghan’s friends including Mindy Kaling and one of her former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer.

With Love, Meghan will be available to watch on Netflix on January 15.