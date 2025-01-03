Fans divided after Meghan Markle announces new lifestyle series on Netflix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fans have started to weigh in on Meghan Markle’s newest series on Netflix after it was announced on Thursday (January 2).

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in an Instagram post that she would be working with the streaming platform again for a reality show called With Love, Meghan.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan,” she captioned her post about the show, which featured its trailer and will be available to watch on January 15.

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection, we’re in the pursuit of joy,” Meghan says in the trailer’s voiceover. “Love is in the details.”

Netflix described the show, which will be produced by Meghan, as “the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The series will consist of eight 33-minute-long episodes with special appearances from some of Meghan’s friends including Mindy Kaling and one of her former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer.

open image in gallery Meghan’s Netflix series will consist of eight 33-minute-long episodes ( Getty Images )

Shortly after the announcement, many fans of the royal family member turned to X (formerly Twitter) to give their opinion on the show and whether or not they were looking forward to watching.

“I WILL BE SEAAAATEEDDDDD!!!!!!!! UGHHHH TEARS IN MY EYES I LOVE HER!!!!!” one post read in favor of the new show.

open image in gallery ( X/@zach_shaw_ )

Another post agreed, writing, “I love her mushroom coffee and generally enjoy watching things with pretty people so I will be sat.”

open image in gallery ( X/@TexasVegetarian )

However, not everyone supported the release of the show with some people on social media claiming that the reality show goes against previous claims she’s made about wanting to remain private.

“I just don’t get Meghan Markle, dude. She’s all like, ‘Oh no, the paparazzi are the worst, they totally invade my privacy,’ but then she goes and does a reality show about her fam and friends. Like, what’s up with that?” one person on X questioned.

open image in gallery ( X/@Mrcamello )

“No one wants to watch an hour-long Instagram Trad Wife Clip starring Meghan Markle,” another post read.

open image in gallery ( X/@shoesonplease )

The announcement of With Love, Meghan comes just one day after Meghan officially returned to Instagram on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

Her post showed a video filmed by her husband Prince Harry on a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

The return appeared to allude to the start of new beginnings for the year as the clip shows her running barefoot toward the waves with her back to the camera. She stops to trace “2025” in the sand before giggling and jogging away dressed in an all-white outfit.

Although Meghan had turned the comments off in her Instagram post, many notable figures showed their support by liking the post including Serena Williams and Chrissy Teigen.