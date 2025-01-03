Everything we know about Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show With Love, Meghan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Meghan Markle has just announced her new, big project: A TV series for Netflix titled, With Love, Meghan.

The new trailer for the show was released by Netflix on Thursday (January 2), only one day after Meghan made her long-awaited return to Instagram.

According to Netflix, the “inspiring series, produced by Meghan, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The show – which marks Meghan’s second program with Netflix after 2022’s Harry & Meghan documentary – is set to launch in less than a month, with some of the Suits alum’s longtime, famous friends in it.

Here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated show, from when it will be released to whether the Duke of Sussex will be in it.

When will the show be released and what’s it about?

open image in gallery Meghan Markle in an episode of Netflix’s 'With Love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan is set to hit the streaming platform on January 15. The first trailer shows Meghan in a kitchen as she builds some of her range of snack, dinner, and dessert recipes.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” she said. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

Another clip shows Meghan at a flower shop as she’s picking out a range of colorful bouquets to use in a table centerpiece.

“I see what color I gravitated to and everything goes from there,” she continued, as the trailer went on to show snippets of her and her friends in the kitchen.

Meghan – who runs her yet-to-be-launched lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard – went on to explain that her program was about “connecting with friends” and making new ones.

She added that in her show, she’s “not in the pursuit of perfection,” but the “pursuit of joy.”

How much did Meghan get paid for the program?

While it’s unclear how much Meghan is making for this reality series, the program is a part of her and Harry’s reported $100 million deal with Netflix. The announcement of With Love, Meghan doesn’t come as a surprise, since Deadline reported last year that Meghan would be launching a series about the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

It comes two months after Prince Harry’s new polo documentary launched on the streaming service. The docuseries was supposed to follow the “grit behind the glamour” of the sport, but received negative reviews despite the couple making an appearance themselves in one episode.

This isn’t Meghan’s first time working with Netflix, either. In December 2022, the streaming service released the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all docuseries about their time in the royal family, Harry & Meghan. The program was watched by over 2.4 million people on its launch day.

Will Prince Harry and his children be in it?

open image in gallery Prince Harry in the trailer for Meghan Markle’s new reality series ( Netflix )

The trailer for With Love, Meghan has revealed that Prince Harry will be in the program. In one brief moment, Meghan was seen leaning on her husband’s shoulder as they shared a hug on a patio outside.

While the reality series was filmed in Meghan and Harry’s home, it’s unclear if their two children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, three – will be in it.

Who else is expected to make an appearance in the program?

Netflix has revealed that there will be a slew of famous guests spending time with Meghan in her show. This includes acclaimed chef Roy Choi, actor and comedian Mindy Kaling, and the renowned restaurateur Alice Waters. Meghan’s longtime friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer, was also in the new TV trailer.