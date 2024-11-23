Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Matthew Byars, who appeared on Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of Potomac, died by suicide, it has been announced.

The talent manager died on Thursday, November 21 at the age of 37.

He was best known to viewers as an assistant to cast member Karen Huger. He was featured in RHOP season three’s unforgettable “Meet the Press” episode, which saw Huger try to clear rumors about her finances.

In a statement to The Sun, a spokesperson for Maryland’s Chief Office of Medical Examiner said: “He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide.” An autopsy report has been completed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga honored Byars in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute on Friday (November 22).

open image in gallery Melissa Gorga said she was heartbroken by Matthew Byars’s death ( Melissa Gorga/Instagram )

“Why didn’t you tell me Matt? I’m heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes — you always had them. You should have done stand up — I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn’t tell me. I know life was tough — I know,” Gorga wrote, alongside a video slide show of photos of the two of them with Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again featuring Charlie Puth” playing in the background.

“Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of ‘ON DISPLAY’ — you and I — WE ARE LOYAL. They don’t make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly — Go make them laugh,” she added.

Former RHOP star Charissa Jackson-Jordan also paid tribute to Byars, posting an old photo of them on her Instagram Story. “Rest in Peace,” she wrote.

Huger previously opened up about her relationship with Byars, telling The Daily Dish in 2019 that she’d known him since he was a teenager.

“I’ve known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk,” the 61-year-old reality star told the publication. “When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”

Calling Byars a “true friend,” she added: “He’s like family. He came to my mother’s funeral. I wasn’t on this show when I met Matt. I was a mother in Potomac, and he needed some advice and I gave it and he never forgot it. And what makes him a true friend is that friendship continued to grow even when I got on this platform.”

Huger had brought Byars along for support during the infamous 2018 press conference scene. His presence initially confused Huger’s co-stars, with Ashley Darby mistaking him for a lawyer.

Byars went on to appear in several more RHOP episodes.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org