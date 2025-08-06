MasterChef scandal timeline as BBC airs controversial series with fired hosts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MasterChef might be the most successful cookery show in the world, but it’s served up yet another scandal for the BBC.

Having originally aired in 1990, the series was rebooted in 2005 – presented by Gregg Wallace and John Torode – and the decision proved lucrative: after two decades, 50 versions air globally in 200 territories, positioning it as one of the most recognisable formats in the world.

But its cutlery will forever be stained. After allegations of inappropriate behaviour surfaced against Wallace in November 2024, an investigation was launched by the show’s production company Banijay UK. Eight months later, both Wallace and Torode were sacked.

More than half of the 83 allegations levied against Wallace were substantiated, but the report also upheld an accusation of “offensive racist language” allegedly used by Torode. Both Wallace and Torode denied the claims and have hit out at the BBC, with the latter reportedly considering legal action.

Below is a chronological rundown of the MasterChef scandal:

28 November: It is announced Wallace has stepped away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC by individuals about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated by the show’s production company Banijay UK.

BBC News reports that 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period have told them about allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by Wallace, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

Sir Rod Stewart accuses Wallace of “humiliating” his wife Penny Lancaster on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, while Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby writes: “He was extremely unpleasant to me when I was on MasterChef.”

29 November: As more allegations against Wallace surface, a Downing Street spokesman says the matter is “deeply concerning” adding that it is “right that a thorough investigation is conducted”.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace initially stepped away from ‘MasterChef’ after allegations surfaced ( BBC/Shine TV )

30 November: MasterChef production company Banijay UK announces it has appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace’s alleged misconduct.

Comedian Katy Brand addresses “an innuendo-laden remark” Wallace aimed at her during Celebrity MasterChef after the clip goes viral online.

1 December: Wallace says in a video posted to Instagram that accusations about him making sexual comments towards staff and guests have come from “middle-class women of a certain age”, prompting backlash from former Celebrity MasterChef contestants Ulrika Jonsson, Kirstie Allsopp and Emma Kennedy.

He later claims that “absolutely none” of the people he had worked with on his shows had made a complaint about him.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace was criticised for his initial reaction to allegations ( PA )

2 December: Downing Street brands Wallace’s response to the accusations being made against him as “inappropriate and misogynistic”, and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy holds talks with BBC bosses to address the row.

Wallace apologises for any “offence” or “upset” he caused with his remarks and says he will now “take some time out” while the investigation takes place.

He adds: “I wasn’t in a good headspace when I posted it, I’ve been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it.”

3 December: The BBC cancels two pre-recorded Celebrity MasterChef festive specials featuring Wallace, with BBC News reporting that the celebrity contestants involved in the episodes have been “spoken to about the reasons behind the decision to pull the show”.

Former presenter Melanie Sykes claims a “jaw-dropping” interaction with Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef made her decide to quit TV.

4 December: Wallace’s MasterChef co-host John Torode says in a social media post that he “loves being part of” the programme and “will continue to be a part of it”.

18 December: Grace Dent confirms she will replace Wallace as co-host of Celebrity MasterChef. Torode calls Dent “the perfect person to step in alongside me as judge”.

open image in gallery Grace Dent stepped in to host ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ with Joh Torode ( BBC/PA Wire )

9 July: Wallace says he’s been sacked as MasterChef presenter following the inquiry into his alleged misconduct by production company Banijay – but says he “won’t go quietly” after “21 years of loyal service”.

In an Instagram post, Wallace claims he has been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him ahead of the published review.

He also says he recognises that some of his humour and language was inappropriate “at times” and apologises.

14 July: Law film Lewis Silkin says that a total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Wallace during his time on MasterChef have been substantiated, including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.

The report concludes that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”.

In the wake of the report’s findings, Banijay says that “Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”.

Wallace says he is “deeply sorry” for “any hurt caused”, and accuses the BBC of “exposing” him to a “trial by media”. He says that “a late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived”, adding: “I’m still learning.”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace releases statement on BBC misconduct investigation ( Gregg Wallace/Instagram )

Also in the report, an allegation of racist language made by Wallace’s co-presenter John Torode is upheld. Torode says he has “no recollection” of the incident and was “shocked and saddened” by the news, adding that he knows any racial language “is wholly unacceptable in any environment”.

15 July: The BBC confirms that Torode has been sacked from MasterChef – with Torode later claiming he had not been informed about his sacking from the corporation or the cookery show’s production company and instead learnt the news while reading media reports.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in the last few days seem to have prevented that,” Torode says in a statement, before saying it was “time to pass the cutlery to someone else”.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie tells BBC News that, while he was not directly involved with the matter, he was “happy that the team were taking action” against Torode.

When asked exactly what Torode had said, Davie replies: “I’m not going to give you the exact term, because I think, frankly, it was a serious racist term, which does not get to be acceptable in any way, shape or form.”

open image in gallery John Torode was sacked from ‘MasterChef’ – allegedly without being informed ( BBC )

16 July: It’s reported that Torode is looking to take legal action over his sacking, with a source telling The Mirror: “John is preparing to launch the lawsuit against the BBC. He wants to pursue them for unfair dismissal.

“He’s telling people there is no proof of his supposed comment. It was not in a work capacity, it was just hearsay. John is determined to clear his name.”

Sources “close to the situation” tell The Times that Torode “had been made well aware that his future on the show was drawing to a close as a result of the report’s finding”, adding: “We’ve been talking to him about this for weeks. He was certainly not blindsided.”

24 July: The BBC says it will air the MasterChef series recorded with Wallace and Torode before their firing, stating: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef.”

The corporation acknowledged that “not everyone will agree” with what it called a difficult decision. A spokesperson said: “In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

“We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

31 July: A MasterChef contestant featured on the unaired series claimed the BBC offered to edited her out of the show after telling producers that she did not want the programme to be broadcast following allegations against Torode and Wallace.

Sarah Shafi, who filmed for the cookery show last year, appeared on Newsnight on Thursday (31 July) where she said that she felt like she was “pressured” to say yes during a “heated conversation” with producers. She said that she was “flabbergasted” when she was asked, stating she felt she was an example of a woman being “silenced into extinction”.

6 August: The BBC drops the first three episodes of the controversial MasterChef series featuring fired hosts Wallace and Torode. They feature less jokes and chatter between the pair.