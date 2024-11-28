MasterChef host Gregg Wallace steps down as misconduct allegations are investigated
The presenter has fronted the BBC cooking show since 2005
Gregg Wallace will no longer present MasterChef while the BBC investigates allegations of historical misconduct against the host, the show’s production company has said.
In October, the presenter, 60, hit back at claims he made sexually inappropriate comments to a female colleague at the BBC in 2018.
Wallace was accused of bragging about his sex life with wife Anna Wallace, and taking his top off in front of the employee, according to The Sun.
The TV personality, and former Inside the Factory host, vehemently denied the accusations in a video he shared to Instagram.
“Good morning. With reference to what’s in the newspapers these allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago,” he said.
“The allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago, and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat not sexual. Thank you.”
A BBC spokesperson has told the PA news agency: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.
“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.
“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”
More to follow...
