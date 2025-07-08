Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gregg Wallace has launched a tirade against the BBC after being "fired" following a MasterChef misconduct investigation, in which he was “found guilty of inappropriate language”.

The presenter, 60, released a lengthy statement on Instagram claiming he has been axed by the broadcaster, where he has worked for the past 21 years, after a six-month investigation into his on-set behaviour.

An official report into the allegations is due on Thursday (10 July), but Wallace said he has decided to share the findings prematurely after allegedly being “exonerated of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year”.

However, Wallace “apologised without reservation” for the language he was found “primarily guilty of”, stating: “I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate.”

Later in his post, Wallace said he had recently been diagnosed with autism.

The presenter ranted about the BBC’s decision to fire him, saying he “does not take it lightly” after “21 years of loyal service”.

“I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others,” he wrote.

"I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace faced a number of allegations (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

"The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.”

Wallace accused the BBC of “peddling baseless and sensationalised gossip masquerading as properly corroborated stories”.

“I was hired by the BBC and MasterChef as the cheeky greengrocer. A real person with warmth, character, rough edges and all. For over two decades, that authenticity was part of the brand.

"Now, in a sanitised world, that same personality is seen as a problem.”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace says he 'will not go quietly' in Instagram statement about BBC misconduct investigation ( Gregg Wallace/Instagram )

“My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef.”

He concluded his lengthy statement by vowing to “not go quietly”.

“I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established. The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest.”

Wallace stepped away from hosting the BBC cooking competition after a host of historical complaints came to light last year, which led to an external investigation by the show’s production company Banijay UK.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace had presented Master Chef since 2005 ( PA )

Wallace, 60, has hosted the BBC cooking show alongside John Torode since 2005 and has also fronted other programmes including Inside the Factory, Big Weekends Away and Supermarket Secrets.

In late 2024, it was reported that the BBC had been made aware of complaints as far back as 2017, while it was claimed that a letter had been sent to the broadcaster in 2022 stating that women had been made to feel “uncomfortable” in the 60-year-old’s presence.

The MasterChef presenter has faced a string of allegations, including of making “inappropriate sexual jokes”, asking for the phone numbers of female members of production staff, and undressing in front of and standing “too close” to women working on his shows.

Kirstie Allsopp alleged Wallace once made a comment to her about his sex life, which left her “so embarrassed” she thought she “might cry”.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace says he's 'primarily guilty' in Instagram post about misconduct allegations ( Gregg Wallace )

The Sunday Times reported that BBC executive Kate Phillips raised concerns that Wallace’s behaviour was “unacceptable and cannot continue” after broadcaster and former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Aasmah Mir complained about inappropriate comments during filming.

The newspaper claimed Wallace received another warning the following year after a complaint was raised about his behaviour on the quiz show Impossible Celebrities.

The Sunday Telegraph reported producer Georgia Harding, who worked on MasterChef between 2014 and 2015 and later Eat Well For Less, claimed she raised concerns about “inappropriate” behaviour from him while working on the show.

She alleged the presenter undressed in front of colleagues and “made inappropriate sexual jokes” in front of the crew and people appearing on the shows.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace and John Torode ( PA Media )

The former greengrocer was also accused of making lewd comments and asking for the personal phone numbers of female production staff in a letter that Dawn Elrick, a producer and director, claimed to have sent to the BBC in 2022.

Elrick told the Observer, the letter had been submitted with the support of industry union Bectu, and added she also submitted the allegations to the corporation via Navex Global, an external whistleblowing service.

Allegations were also raised by staff members about Wallace’s behaviour on Channel 5’s Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends to BBC News.

He also faces allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News.