Independent
John Torode sacked from MasterChef over ‘extremely offensive racist term’

Development comes just over 24 hours since 45 allegations of misconduct against Torode’s co-presenter Gregg Wallace were upheld by the BBC

Adam White
Tuesday 15 July 2025 12:19 EDT
Gregg Wallace ‘deeply sorry’ after 45 MasterChef allegations upheld

John Torode has been sacked from MasterChef after the BBC upheld a complaint against the presenter involving “an extremely offensive racist term”.

It comes just over 24 hours after a report upheld 45 allegations of misconduct by Torode’s former co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

Now the BBC has confirmed that Torode will also no longer present the long-running cookery series, following an investigation into an allegation of racist language used by the star.

On Monday (14 July), Torode confirmed that he was being investigated over his language, but that he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

In a statement, the BBC said that “this allegation – which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace – was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin”.

Torode denies the allegation and “has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened” – and also said he knows any racial language “is wholly unacceptable in any environment”.

The statement continued: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

More to come...

