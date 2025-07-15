John Torode sacked from MasterChef over ‘extremely offensive racist term’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Torode has been sacked from MasterChef after the BBC upheld a complaint against the presenter involving “an extremely offensive racist term”.

It comes just over 24 hours after a report upheld 45 allegations of misconduct by Torode’s former co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

Now the BBC has confirmed that Torode will also no longer present the long-running cookery series, following an investigation into an allegation of racist language used by the star.

On Monday (14 July), Torode confirmed that he was being investigated over his language, but that he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

In a statement, the BBC said that “this allegation – which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace – was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm, Lewis Silkin”.

Torode denies the allegation and “has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened” – and also said he knows any racial language “is wholly unacceptable in any environment”.

The statement continued: “The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

