Gregg Wallace has said he is “deeply sorry for any distress” caused after a MasterChef report substantiated 45 allegations against him.

The host, who has been dropped by the BBC, added that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” anyone with his behaviour hours after the findings were revealed.

More than half of the 83 allegations were upheld, including one of unwelcome physical contact and several citing inappropriate sexual language and being in a state of undress.

The report’s findings concluded that six complaints had been received between 2005 and 2024, with the BBC receiving an additional six in that time period. Seventy-eight witnesses provided evidence.

The “vast majority (94 per cent)” of the 83 allegations were linked to behaviour that allegedly happened between 2005 and 2018. Only one was substantiated after that time period.

Wallace faced multiple accusations, including claims that he made inappropriate sexual jokes, asked for the phone numbers of female production staff, and behaved unprofessionally around female colleagues on set.

He denied the allegations and last week vowed to “not go quietly” after being dropped by the BBC, who said his MasterChef return is “untenable”.

The BBC also apologised to “everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour” and admitted that “opportunities were missed to address” his conduct, stating: “We accept more could and should have been done sooner.

“This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.:

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, said it was “clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been”, adding: “We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by this behaviour and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed.”

According to the report, Banijay previously “undertook an investigation into an allegation in 2015 and understood the complainant was happy with the outcome.”

It was also revealed “the BBC intervened in response to a complaint in 2017, following which Mr Wallace was warned of the need to change his behaviour.”

The report said that “Mr Wallace took steps to heed that warning”.

More to follow