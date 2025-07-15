Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MasterChef presenter John Torode has confirmed he has been accused of using racist language, in an allegation that was upheld as part of a review into the behaviour of co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

The report, commissioned by MasterChef production company Banijay and led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found 45 out of 83 allegations against Wallace were substantiated, alongside two standalone allegations made against other people, including one for using racist language.

In a post on Instagram, Torode confirmed he was the person alleged to have used racist language but said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

His statement said: “Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

“For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion. The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

open image in gallery John Torode confirmed he had an allegation of racism upheld in the Gregg Wallace report ( PA )

“I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened. However, I want to be clear that I’ve always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment. I’m shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence.”

Reports in The Sun said Torode had been asked to leave the show and claim he had mental health issues following the allegation.

It comes as Gregg Wallace apologised for causing “distress” after the MasterChef report substantiated 45 allegations against him.

Hours before the findings of the investigation were revealed on Monday, the host, who has been dropped by the BBC, said that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” anyone with his behaviour.

“For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud,” Wallace, 60, he said hitting out at the BBC for “exposing” him to “trial by media fuelled by rumour and clickbait”.

Wallace faced multiple accusations, including claims that he made inappropriate sexual jokes, asked for the phone numbers of female production staff, and behaved unprofessionally around female colleagues on set.

In November 2024, the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace, 60, would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report noted that during the course of the investigation, which was over a seven-month period, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and said that the findings should be viewed in the context of his neurodiversity.

In his statement, Wallace added: “I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018. Some of my humour and language missed the mark. I never set out to harm or humiliate. I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off.

“After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier.

open image in gallery John Torode and Gregg Wallace pictured on MasterChef ( PA )

“A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning.”

He praised the show’s production company, Banijay, saying they had “given me great support, and I thank them”.

The former greengrocer added: “There will be more casualties if the BBC continues down this path, where protecting its legacy matters more than protecting people. For my part, with full legal support, I will consider my next move.”

Banijay UK said that “Wallace’s return to MasterChef (is) untenable” following the number of sustained allegations.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, said that while the report “makes for uncomfortable reading”, it also provided “valuable insight to ensure that going forward everyone working on our productions feels safe and supported, and that inappropriate behaviour is quickly and professionally dealt with”.

The BBC also said it has “informed” Wallace that it has “no plans to work with him in future”, adding in a statement: “This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

“Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour, both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

The BBC also addressed the future of a series of MasterChef filmed last year which has not yet been aired, saying it had not made a final decision on broadcasting it.

Last year, a BBC News investigation revealed a string of allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and alleged inappropriate behaviour against Wallace by 13 people who worked with him across a range of shows over a 17-year period, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

A statement from Wallace’s lawyers at the time said that it “is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature”, as reported by BBC News.

Ahead of the official publishing of the external review, Wallace claimed in an Instagram post on July 8, which appears to have been taken down, that he had been cleared of the “most serious and sensational accusations” against him.