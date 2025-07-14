Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uncertainty remains around the future of an unaired series of MasterChef, which was recorded prior to Gregg Wallace’s axing from the BBC.

The relationship between the 60-year-old TV presenter and the broadcaster turned sour after allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour emerged last year. A misconduct report into the accusations was released on Monday (14 July) and upheld 45 allegations, including one of unwelcome physical contact.

Of the 83 claims made against Wallace, several instances of inappropriate sexual language and humour were substantiated. The investigation’s overview said that a “smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also” upheld.

However, the final series Wallace recorded alongside co-host John Torode last year remains unseen as the scandal broke ahead of the programme’s finale.

Most of the cooking competition was recorded before Wallace’s resignation, with his role only being replaced in time for the the final episode. Prior to the investigation’s published outcome, the BBC said it had not made a final decision about what to do with the series.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year. We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”

“They're damned if they do show it, and damned if they don't,” Max Goldbart, international TV editor at Deadline told the BBC. “There are lots of competing objectives they'll be thinking about, and those conversations will be happening right now.”

Goldbart added: “There could be a backlash. Not to mention how upsetting that might be for the women who've come forward with claims about him.”

The publication spoke to one MasterChef employee, who said the presenter pulled his trousers down in front of her, and that showing the programme would show “a real lack of respect” to people who had been affected, while another said she would feel “disappointed and let down” after the presenter kissed her forehead.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace has had 45 allegations upheld against him following an investigation ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Meanwhile, it was suggested that contestants on the programme had been left unhappy at the prospect that the show could potentially never see the light of day. “Now they're all hugely disappointed to learn it's unlikely to go out on BBC One as they originally thought,” a source told The Sun.

BBC insiders also suggested that the show could be “salvageable” with the option to airbrush Wallace out of his scenes also being considered, according to MailOnline. The BBC made a similar decision in removing Huw Edwards from a Doctor Who episode after he pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children. His voice was replaced by Becky Wright.

open image in gallery John Torode, Dame Mary Berry and Gregg Wallace on ‘Celebrity MasterChef’

Another option could be to air the show on BBC iPlayer as opposed to airing it on BBC One.

The BBC has apologised to "everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour”, and admitted that “opportunities were missed to address” his conduct, stating: “We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

The host, who was described by the law firm’s representatives as being “cooperative and forthcoming”, previously said that he “will not go quietly” and “will not be cancelled for convenience”.