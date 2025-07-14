Gregg Wallace latest: BBC releases statement after report upholds dozens of allegations against ex-Masterchef host
Wallace has claimed the inquiry ‘exonerates’ him
The misconduct report into TV star Gregg Wallace has been released after a seven-month investigation into the former MasterChef host’s behaviour.
The inquiry found that 83 allegations were made against Wallace and upheld 45 of them, including one of unwelcome physical contact.
The BBC has apologised to "everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour”, and admitted that “opportunities were missed to address” his conduct, stating: “We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”
“This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.”
The corporation also confirmed it had cut ties with the presenter. MasterChef’s production company Banijay, who conducted the report alongside law firm Lewis Silkin, said his return to the cookery show was “untenable.”
Wallace faced multiple accusations, including claims that he behaved unprofessionally around female colleagues on set, made inappropriate sexual jokes, and asked female production staff for their phone numbers.
The former greengrocer said that the report found him “guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018”. He apologised “without reservation”, adding: “I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate.”
However, he maintained that the report showed the “most damaging claims” against him, “including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld”, to be “baseless”.
Follow all the latest news about the Gregg Wallace report below:
Final ‘Masterchef’ series featuring Wallace still up in the air
No decision has yet been made about whether to air the MasterChef series featuring Wallace which was filmed last year.
A BBC spokesperson said: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year.
“We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”
Wallace couldn’t wear underwear ‘because of autism’
Wallace, who has been diagnosed with autism, has said the BBC failed to “investigate my disability” or “protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment”.
Meanwhile, a friend of the presenter told The Times that Wallace could not wear underwear “because of his autistic hypersensitivity to labels and tight clothing”.
However, ahead of the findings, Wallace was criticised by Seema Flower, founder of disabilities consultancy BlindAmbition, who told BBC News that there was “no excuse” for inappropriate behaviour and asked: “Where does it leave us if we use autism as an excuse to behave in whatever way we like?”
Wallace ‘will not go quietly’ from BBC
Although Wallace’s return to MasterChef has been described as “untenable”, the presenter made clear in an online rant ahead of the report’s publication that he would not be “cancelled for convenience”.
“I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others,” he wrote.
“I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.”
BBC issues statement after Gregg Wallace report
The BBC has apologised to "everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace's behaviour", and admitted that “opportunities were missed to address” his behaviour, stating: "We accept more could and should have been done sooner."
The corporation also confirmed it had cut ties with the presenter. MasterChef’s production company Banijay, who conducted the report alongside law firm Lewis Silkin, said his return to the cookery show was “untenable.”