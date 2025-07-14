Gregg Wallace denounces Masterchef complaints from 'middle-class women'

The misconduct report into TV star Gregg Wallace has been released after a seven-month investigation into the former MasterChef host’s behaviour.

The inquiry found that 83 allegations were made against Wallace and upheld 45 of them, including one of unwelcome physical contact.

The BBC has apologised to "everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour”, and admitted that “opportunities were missed to address” his conduct, stating: “We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

“This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.”

The corporation also confirmed it had cut ties with the presenter. MasterChef’s production company Banijay, who conducted the report alongside law firm Lewis Silkin, said his return to the cookery show was “untenable.”

Wallace faced multiple accusations, including claims that he behaved unprofessionally around female colleagues on set, made inappropriate sexual jokes, and asked female production staff for their phone numbers.

The former greengrocer said that the report found him “guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018”. He apologised “without reservation”, adding: “I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate.”

However, he maintained that the report showed the “most damaging claims” against him, “including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld”, to be “baseless”.

