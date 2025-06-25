Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island USA issued a reminder for fans to “be kind” in its latest episode.

On Tuesday night, a warning message was aired on the reality dating show addressing the comments targeted towards contestants on the show.

“THE KEYWORD IN LOVE ISLAND IS... LOVE,” the statement read. “WE LOVE OUR FANS. WE LOVE OUR ISLANDERS, WE DON'T LOVE CYBERBULLYING, HARASSMENT OR HATE.”

Another message was posted on the Love Island USA X account on Tuesday, urging viewers to treat the contestants with kindness. “We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us,” the post read. “Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love!”

The statements came after Sunday’s episode of the Peacock show saw the men vote out fan-favorite Jeremiah Brown and the women vote out Hannah Fields. Following the episode, many people singled out Ace Greene for being behind Brown’s elimination.

open image in gallery The statement aired during Tuesday night’s episode of the reality dating show ( Ben Symons/Peacock )

Some fans of the show went as far as accusing Greene of being jealous of Brown and wanting him off the island to increase his own chances of winning.

The host of Love Island USA, Bravo star Ariana Madix, has previously discussed the negative comments made about contestants online during the show’s Aftersun episode on Saturday.

“Love Island has the best fans across the entire globe,” Madix, 40, said. “Passionate — and I love that. There’s such a great, amazing communal experience when it comes to watching the show, but I do want to say something to some of those people who are online. Don’t be contacting people’s families. Don’t be doxing people. Don’t be going on islanders’ pages and saying rude things.”

She continued: “You still have time to delete all of that, because the islanders don’t have their phones. So we’re giving you a chance. Because this is a fun, amazing, beautiful show, and we should be thanking each one of these islanders every single day for giving us themselves. Be nice. Please be nice, or I’ll come find you.”

One of the contestant’s ex-boyfriends, Noah Sheline, also spoke out regarding the hurtful messages he received over the behavior of Huda Mustafa throughout the show.

open image in gallery ‘Love Island USA’ contestant Ace Green has been the subject of negative comments online ( Peacock )

“At the end of the day, I hope everyone remembers we’re human,” Sheline—who shares a 4-year-old daughter with Mustafa—wrote on his TikTok last week. “Her going on that show to find love, or whatever you think it was she’s doing, remember she’s still human, she has a daughter, and a life.”

Last year, former contestant Daniela Ortiz Rivera shared an emotional TikTok video addressing the intense online hate many cast members — herself included — have faced.

“Please just listen to me. I look crazy, I’m crying. But I just really want to talk about suicide prevention and awareness, and I just think it’s really important,” she said.

“Everything that’s been happening, during all this, and all the hate that people are getting breaks my heart so much because at the end of the day, these people aren’t characters, they’re real people with real feelings.”

Rivera went on to reveal that “many people” at the reunion talked about suicide.

“Hearing people express to me, multiple people, that they’re going through this, it breaks my heart. Please be more kind to these people. Everyone is going through so much. Everyone is learning from their mistakes every day,” she added.

Love Island USA is streaming on Peacock every night except Wednesdays.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.