Kristin Scott Thomas, who plays the ruthless MI5 spymaster, Diana Taverner, in the hit TV drama Slow Horses, has secretly married John Micklethwait, the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg.

The couple, who have been together for five years, have told friends the wedding happened in September with just their families present.

Scott Thomas is not the only Slow Horses star to stealthily tie the knot. Earlier this year, the Bafta Award-winner’s co-star, Jack Lowden, who plays River Cartwright in the Apple TV series, pulled off a similarly secretive wedding to actor Saoirse Ronan.

Slow Horses is a rare foray into television for Scott Thomas, who was made a dame in 2015.

open image in gallery Scott Thomas and Micklethwait at The National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Gala earlier this year ( Getty )

Since being cast by Prince as his co-star in “Under the Cherry Moon” in 1986, she has appeared in 100 films in both English and French including Four Weddings and a Funeral, The English Patient and Darkest Hour (with fellow Slow Horses star Gary Oldman). She has also appeared often in the West End – most recently in Lyonesse with Lily James.

She spent years living in France and was awarded an upgraded Légion d’honneur in the country’s traditional Bastille Day honours list in 2015.

Mr Micklethwait has run the 3,000-strong newsroom at Bloomberg since 2015. Before joining the American financial information giant, which is owned by the former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg, Mr Micklethwait was the editor-in-chief of The Economist for nine years.

open image in gallery Scott Thomas plays spymaster Diana Taverner in the hit series ( Alamy )

open image in gallery Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb alongside Taverner ( Alamy )

True to Diana Taverner’s steely reputation, Scott Thomas rarely talks about her personal life. Asked earlier this year about her relationship with Mr Micklethwait by the Financial Times, she replied: “I’m not going to talk about him. I’m talking about me.”

A friend said: “They are a perfect match. Both smart, wry and curious as well as devoted to each other. Everyone is delighted that they have got married after a wonderful five-year romance.”