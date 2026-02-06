Katie Price and Peter Andre end bitter feud for the sake of their children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Model Katie Price and singer Peter Andre have announced a joint commitment to cease speaking negatively about one another, citing the well-being of their children as the primary motivation.

The former couple, who divorced in 2009, shared their decision via a joint Instagram story on Friday. They are parents to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, and stated their intention to work together as co-parents moving forward.

The post read: “Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect.

“We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

“We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.

“We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.”

Katie Price and Peter Andre, pictured in 2008 ( Getty Images )

Price and Andre met on ITV reality television programme I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, and married in 2005 at Highclere Castle in Hampshire.

The star, who was known as Jordan at the beginning of her modelling career, also has a son with former Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke, named Harvey, 23, and two children with third husband Kieran Hayler – Jett, 12, and Bunny, 11.

Price also suffered a miscarriage in 2009.

Earlier this year, Price reportedly married businessman Lee Andrews in Dubai.

Andre also has three children with his current wife Emily MacDonagh.

Harrow-born Andre, who spent part of his childhood in Australia, is best known for his singing career which saw him score three UK number one singles and a number one album, he is best known for songs such as “Mysterious Girl”, “I Feel You” and “Flava”.

Price also won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and most recently put out the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Making Babies about her fertility journey with ex-fiance Carl Woods.