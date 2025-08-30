Peter Andre speaks out on ’saintly’ image amid feud with ex-wife Katie Price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Andre has addressed questions about his public image amid his long-running feud with ex-wife Katie Price.

The “Mysterious Girl” singer, 52, has seen his relationship with the former glamour model pulled back into the spotlight following the launch of their daughter Princess’s debut reality show, The Princess Diaries.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, in which Andre refused to answer questions about his ex, he addressed what the interviewer referred to as his “saintly” and “nice guy” image.

“Well, look, nobody's perfect,” he said. “No one's perfect in this world. Everyone makes mistakes. But you get the measure of me by meeting me.”

The singer continued: “You'll either think I'm too talkative and annoying, or you'll think, ‘he's alright, he's harmless.”

“But over a period of time you build a picture of someone. It’s about consistency.”

Price and Andre have been at the centre of a social media back-and-forth after the release of their daughter’s series. Price said publicly she was left “very, very upset” after not appearing in The Princess Diaries while Andre features throughout the series.

Speaking on her podcast The Katie Price Show, Price criticised Princess’s management team – who also work with Andre – and accused them of sidelining her from the series.

open image in gallery ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“I’m very, very upset,” she said. “I wasn’t asked to look at any contracts, I don’t know what Princess has signed because it’s all to do with that side. I offered to do the show for free and they still said no.”

Andre later released a statement on Instagram, claiming to “set the record straight” on a 2019 family court order that brought their two children under his care and Price’s “repeated lies”, 16 years after their split.

“Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address,” he wrote. “Those will now be dealt with in the coming months.” The Independent has contacted Price’s representatives for comment.

Price responded with a social media post about “fake sinners who play the victim”, declaring, “I’m trying to be the best I can.”

Princess recently addressed her mother’s absence from the show, telling The Guardian: “There was actually no decision, really. But because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more. It was never true that I said I didn’t want her in it.”

open image in gallery Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre pictured in May ( Getty Images )

The 18-year-old also said that living in Mucky Mansion – the house made famous on the Channel 4 TV series Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion – was “a really scary house” and “a lot went on” at the nine-bedroom home while she lived there.

“I didn’t really like it,” she said, adding: “I guess when you have bad experiences somewhere you don’t like the place.”

“There was a period of time when me and Junior actually had to live with my dad.”

open image in gallery Katie Price pictured in August 2024 ( Getty )

Andre and Price share another child, Junior, 20. The pair met on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, before splitting in 2009.

Andre has three other children with his wife Emily MacDonagh, 36: Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and Arabella, two.

Prince is also mother to Harvey, 23, whose father is Dwight Yorke. She shares Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.