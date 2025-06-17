Kat Timpf shares major health update as she makes triumphant Gutfeld! return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News’s Kat Timpf returned to the panel on late-night comedy show Gutfeld! with a big health update on Monday.

Timpf, 36, has been absent from the show since giving birth in February. Just hours before going into labor, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since shared several updates via social media, but Monday marked her highly anticipated return to the network.

Before officially welcoming Timpf back to the panel, host Greg Gutfeld used his opening monologue to recap her last few months, infused with his signature snark.

Timpf said that while she didn’t get stretch marks, which she had been worried about before she departed from the show to give birth, “I did cut my tits off. So I am boob-free.

“I am cancer-free as well. They got everything,” she continued, drawing applause from the live studio audience. “So I’m very excited about it. It was a hard thing to go through, and it still is.” Timpf noted that she still has reconstructive surgeries ahead.

Kat Timpf returned to ‘Gutfeld!’ Monday night after a months-long absence ( Fox News/Gutfeld! )

“Tough thing to go through, easy decision to make because I didn’t want to risk my life over a couple of 32As,” she said.

Timpf said she “loves being a mom,” adding that the way the situation with her cancer diagnosis unfolded was “truly insane.”

On February 25, Timpf shared the harrowing reality of learning about her stage zero breast cancer diagnosis just hours before birthing her first child, a son, with husband Cameron Friscia. The Gutfeld! panelist also revealed she would require a double mastectomy “as soon as possible.”

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis, Timpf has provided several updates via social media. She’s kept details of her newborn private while publicly detailing her cancer journey.

Outside of her Fox co-hosting duties, Timpf is a comedian and the author behind two New York Times bestselling books. She joined Fox in 2015 and is a regular contributor on Gutfeld!

After speaking to Timpf, Gutfeld then turned to his other co-hosts to get their reactions to her return. Political commentator Kennedy, who filled in for Timpf, said she “had been looking forward to this day for so long.” Former pro wrestler and actor Tyrus gifted Timpf a Godzilla action figure for her new son.

Fans were also thrilled by Timpf’s return.

“With all that’s going on in the world, tonight seeing @KatTimpf back was so needed,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so grateful for your return. I’m thrilled to hear that you’re cancer-free! That’s wonderful news,” someone else said, while another shared: “Welcome back, Kat! We missed you.”