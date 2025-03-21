Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Kat Timpf has shared an update after receiving a shocking breast cancer diagnosis just hours before she gave birth to her first child.

On February 25, Timpf, 36, shared the harrowing reality of learning about her stage zero breast cancer diagnosis just hours before birthing her first child, a son with husband Cameron Friscia. The Gutfeld! panelist also revealed she would require a double mastectomy “as soon as possible.”

In an update posted on her Instagram account Thursday, Timpf shared a picture from a hospital bed after the surgery.

“Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant,” she quipped in the caption below a “censored” image of her socked feet.

In an Instagram Story, Timpf shared a photo of a personalized cake sent to her by fellow Fox News colleague Jessica Tarlov. “Titty free and fabulous!” the sweet treat read.

Timpf’s Fox colleagues continue to offer their support. Greg Gutfeld commented on her latest post, “Can’t wait to have you back.”

Fox meteorologist Janice Dean offered support following Timpf’s initial announcement. “Love you. Always here for you. Boys are the best,” Dean commented.

Another Fox News host, Maria Bartiromo, commented on Timpf’s recent photo outside Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “Fiercely hilarious and so courageous be strong can't wait for your return,” Bartiromo wrote.

Outside of her Fox co-hosting duties, Timpf is a comedian and the author behind two New York Times bestselling books. She joined Fox in 2015 and is a regular contributor on Gutfeld!

Since announcing her cancer diagnosis, Timpf has provided several updates via social media. She’s kept details of her newborn private while publicly detailing her cancer journey.

“This is obviously a really crazy difficult unexpected time,” she said in a video posted February 28. And while she’s been grateful for the support, she’s also been “overwhelmed” with medical advice from her fans.

“Trust me, there’s no one for whom that seems more extreme than me,” she said referring to her doctors’ order for the double mastectomy. “I find it devastating,” she said of the surgery. Timpf then reassured her fans that she is receiving excellent medical care including a “team who is very knowledgable on this.”

“Trust that I’m making the best decision for me and my family,” she continued.

The Independent has reached out to Fox for comment.