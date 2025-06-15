Seemingly Intoxicated guest is cut off during Fox News appearance to talk Trump parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News hosts had to cut an interview discussing President Donald Trump’s military parade short after their guest appeared to be drunk on-air.

Hours into their coverage of Trump’s military parade honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which fell on the president’s 79th birthday, hosts Lawrence Jones and Emily Compagno ran into trouble while interviewing Rebekah Koffler, a pro-Trump former intelligence officer, Mediaite reported.

Before her on-air appearance, Koffler shared a foreboding image of a bottle of Saint-Hilaire on X.

“Well @POTUS is apparently encroaching on my airtime! My hit is moved to 8:20 – 8:30 pm depending on how long #Trump takes. I’m honored. Refilling my #champagne glass while waiting for my hit!” she wrote.

When Koffler was finally on-air, Compagno asked what she thought of the parade’s “incredible symbolism and messaging.”

Koffler replied, while slurring her words, “I am so excited, Emily, and Lucas Tomlinson, everybody. Like, this is incredible. Finally the United States is… uh… is back.”

“I want really thank all of our Army, Navy, and Air Force officers who have been sacrificing their lives, literally. Their families have been contributing to the mission. Most of the time for the past quarter of a century because of the mismanagement of the, uh, the administrative state, they’ve been fighting these foreign wars. But with our new commander-in-chief, Donald J. Trump, they are prioritizing America first,” she slurred.

Koffler then began to drag on, telling hosts, “And I wanna thank these officers for all of these sacrifices and all of the hardships that their families have endured. Lawrence Jones, you are doing– you’re your [unintelligible], man! You guys and [unintelligible] Lucas! I wanna thank–” before she was cut off.

Koffler did not appear to address her hit on her social media.