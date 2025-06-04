Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, after being “in and out of tests”.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday (4 June), saying she had been “going back and forth” over the decision to talk about it publicly.

She explained she will be having surgery on her breasts later this year, but had been told she could keep her nipples.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer overall worldwide and in the UK. According to the NHS, about one in eight women are diagnosed with the illness during their lifetime.

But many women do not know the early signs of breast cancer. A 2019 study by cosmetics company Avon revealed that less than half (42 per cent) of 19,000 women surveyed were confident that they knew what changes to look for in their breasts.

Meanwhile, a quarter of women thought that a lump was the only sign of breast cancer and only two per cent of participants could identify 10 common symptoms of breast cancer.

Although 73 per cent of participants said they regularly check their breasts, 60 per cent admitted they would be hesitant to seek medical advice out of embarrassment or fear. In addition, the majority of women surveyed were unaware that their lifestyle choices could put them at greater risk.

Almost two thirds didn’t know that regular exercise could help protect against cancer, while 63 per cent were unaware that alcohol is linked to a higher risk of the disease.

So, what are the signs and symptoms that you should be looking for?

Women are advised to check their breasts each month – aside from a lump, other signs of breast cancer include a change in breast size or shape, a rash (which may look like eczema) or skin sores, nipple discharge (if you are not pregnant or breastfeeding), which may have blood in it, skin indentation, constant pain or a change in skin texture.

The NHS says that a change in the skin on the breast could also be a symptom, explaining: “dimpling (may look like orange peel) or redness (may be harder to see on black or brown skin)” could also be a sign.

Similarly, swelling around the chest, armpit or collarbone could be an indicator, as can a growing vein or inverted nipple. A change in size or shape of one or both breasts and a pain in your breast or armpit that does not go away could also be a symptom. Breast pain that comes and goes is usually not a symptom of breast cancer, according to the NHS.

Symptoms of secondary breast cancer, where the disease has spread to other parts of the body (most commonly the bones, lungs, liver or brain), include general symptoms such as feeling tired or having no energy, loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to, feeling unwell with no clear cause, feeling or being sick and difficulty sleeping.

If you notice any symptoms of breast cancer, the NHS advises that you see your GP as soon as possible. The NHS says: “Some of these symptoms, including breast lumps, are very common and can be caused by other conditions. Having the symptoms does not definitely mean you have breast cancer, but it's important to get checked by a GP. If your symptoms are caused by cancer, finding it early may mean it's easier to treat.”

After examination, your GP will then refer you to a specialist breast cancer clinic if they feel your symptoms need further assessment.

You can find more information on how to check your breasts for cancer symptoms here.