Vice President Kamala Harris has reacted favorably to Maya Rudolph’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live.

During a Tuesday (October 8) appearance on ABC’s morning talk show The View, the Democratic presidential nominee was shown a clip of Rudolph parodying her on the cold open of SNL’s new season premiere.

“Your fun aunt has returned,” the comedian said, kicking off the sketch. “I am so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I’m in, which I will just refer to as Wisconsin-Pennsylv-Georgia because I am going to protect your Va-Georgia.”

“Oh my God! I hadn’t seen that,” Harris exclaimed.

Asked what she thought of the “spot-on” impersonation, she praised Rudolph, saying: “She is so good.”

“She had the whole thing – the suit, the jewelry, everything!” Harris added.

Rudolph’s return to SNL to spoof the VP came in response to viewers insisting she reprise her fan-favorite character after President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election.

The Bridesmaids actor, 52, first debuted her Harris impression back in 2019, where she sparred with Woody Harrelson’s Biden and riffed on Harris’s most memorable lines from the first round of Democratic primary debates.

She then famously brought back her impersonation of Harris for the show’s 46th season in 2021.

During a 2019 appearance on MSNBC, Harris joked that she intended to “keep Maya Rudolph in work for the next eight years.”

open image in gallery Kamala Harris praises Maya Rudolph’s ‘SNL’ impersonation of her ( NBC and ABC )

With less than a month until the November election, Harris is ramping up her media appearances, having already sat down for interviews on 60 Minutes and the popular Call Her Daddy podcast.

She is scheduled to appear on Howard Stern’s eponymous SiriusXM radio show as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert later tonight.

Her appearance on Alexandra Cooper’s mega-popular sex-positive podcast divided loyal listeners of the show.

However, Cooper preemptively addressed the anticipated backlash, explaining to fans why she invited Harris for a sit-down.

“As you guys know, I do not usually discuss politics or have politicians on the show because I want Call Her Daddy to be a place that everyone feels comfortable tuning in,” she clarified in a clip played before the interview.

“I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, sex, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face… At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations of this election is women and I’m not a part of it.”