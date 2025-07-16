John Torode says he was not informed of MasterChef sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter John Torode said he learned from reading media reports about his “sacking” from MasterChef for allegedly using a racist term, but added “it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else”.

The celebrity chef, 59, said he had not heard from the BBC or the production company Banijay UK, and repeated that he still had no recollection of the accusation against him, in a statement posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

BBC director-general Tim Davie had earlier condemned the “serious racist term” the Australian-born presenter was alleged to have used, after it was announced his contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.

Torode began presenting the BBC cooking contest alongside Gregg Wallace in 2005.

On Monday night, Torode confirmed Torode was the subject of an allegation of using racist language that was upheld as part of a review carried out by law firm Lewis Silkin into Wallace’s behaviour while filming the programme over 19 years.

He then posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Tuesday evening, saying: “Although I haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay – I am seeing and reading that I’ve been ‘sacked’ from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I’m accused of.

“The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

“I’d hoped that I’d have some say in my exit from a show I’ve worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in last few days seem to have prevented that.”

Torode said Celebrity MasterChef and two Christmas specials which he recently filmed “will be my last”. It is not clear if the BBC will air these shows.

open image in gallery John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace in 2008 (PA) ( John Torode and Gregg Wallace started hosting 'MasterChef' in 2005 )

He went on: “Personally, I have loved every minute working on MasterChef, but it’s time to pass the cutlery to someone else. For whoever takes over, love it as I have.

“I will watch fondly from afar as I now focus on the many other exciting projects that I have been working towards. My tummy will be grateful for a rest after 20 years of eating, but what a joy it has been.”

In an interview with BBC News earlier on Tuesday evening, Davie said he was not directly involved with the matter but was told of the recommendation to not renew Torode’s contract and was “happy that the team were taking action”.

He went on: “It’s really important that we are taking this seriously. It’s a reset where we make sure that people are living up to the values we expect across the board.”

Asked exactly what Torode said, Davie replied: “I’m not going to give you the exact term, because I think, frankly it was serious racist term, a serious racist term, which does not get to be acceptable in any way, shape or form.”

open image in gallery BBC director-general Tim Davie (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( BBC director-general Tim Davie was 'happy' team 'took action' against John Torode )

A statement from production company Banijay UK released earlier said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously.

“The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode which occurred in 2018.

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint.

“Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

The Lewis Silkin report, commissioned by Banijay UK, found 45 out of 83 allegations against Wallace were substantiated, alongside two standalone allegations made against other people, including one for using racist language.

Torode previously said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

A BBC spokesperson said: “John Torode has identified himself as having an upheld allegation of using racist language against him.

“This allegation – which involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace – was investigated and substantiated by the independent investigation led by the law firm Lewis Silkin. John Torode denies the allegation.

“He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

Davie insisted MasterChef does have a future with the broadcaster beyond 2028, when its current deal runs out, while presenting the corporation’s 2024/2025 annual report earlier on Tuesday.

Davie said: “I absolutely think it does (have a future), I think a great programme that’s loved by audiences is much bigger than individuals.

“It absolutely can survive and prosper, but we’ve got to make sure we’re in the right place in terms of the culture of the show.”

open image in gallery John Torode after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) ( John Torode said he had 'no recollection' of using rascist term )

Downing Street has said it “utterly condemns” any instance of racist language after the allegation made against Torode was upheld.

“When it comes to racism (it) clearly has no place at the BBC or anywhere in society, and we utterly condemn any instances of racist language or abuse in the strongest possible terms,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said.

“And it’s obviously up to the BBC, who are operationally independent from Government, to take forward any necessary next steps.”

The BBC said it has not yet made a final decision on whether to broadcast a series of MasterChef filmed last year with Wallace and Torode.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: “We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part, and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.”

In 2022, Torode was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, for services to food and charity.

He became a familiar face to TV audiences in 1996 as the resident chef on ITV’s This Morning, before joining MasterChef alongside Wallace when it was known as MasterChef Goes Large.