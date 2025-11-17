Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Oliver slammed right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly on Last Week Tonight Sunday over the host’s widely condemned comments about convicted sex offenderJeffrey Epstein.

Last week on her eponymous talk show and podcast, Kelly questioned whether Epstein was a pedophile because he was “into the barely legal type,” not younger children.

“Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn’t into eight-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal,” Oliver said on his show. “And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your ‘Yes, and’-ing friend here.”

He continued: “I am clearly no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers with my audience, but please do kill me if I ever start doing pedophile math.

On her November 13 episode, Kelly claimed she knew someone “very, very close” to the Epstein scandal who does not believe the disgraced financier was a pedophile.

open image in gallery John Oliver accused Megyn Kelly of doing ‘pedophile math’ ( HBO/Getty )

open image in gallery Kelly is under fire for suggesting that Epstein was ‘into the barely legal type,’ not younger children ( Reuters )

“He was into the barely legal type,” Kelly said. “Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I realize this is disgusting, I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this; I’m just giving you facts.

“That he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young, teen types who could pass for even younger than they were but would look legal to a passerby.”

Kelly concluded her rant by saying, “So I don’t know what’s true about him, but we have yet to see anybody come forward and say, ‘I was eight, I was under 10, I was under 14, when I first came within his purview.’

“You can say that’s a distinction without a difference.”

When her guest, NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon, said “no, it’s not,” Kelly insisted, “I think there is a difference.

“There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old, you know?”

Kelly’s representatives did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Her controversial comments came on the same day that the House Oversight Committee released another wave of records related to the Epstein case. In the emails, the convicted pedophile said that Donald Trump is “the dog that hasn’t barked,” and claimed that he “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine [Maxwell] to stop.”

The president has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has branded the affair as the “Jeffrey Epstein hoax.”

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on whether the Department of Justice should release all of the files related to the Epstein case. The vote will take place this week.

In a surprising U-turn, Trump told his fellow Republicans in Congress to vote for the release of files Sunday.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files because we have nothing to hide,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“And it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” he added.