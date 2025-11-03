Trump slammed by late-night host for attending party amid food aid crisis
- Donald Trump faced criticism for attending a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago while a crucial food assistance programme, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), was on the verge of lapsing.
- The SNAP programme, which supports 42 million Americans, faced a funding cutoff on 1 November due to an ongoing government shutdown.
- Comedian John Oliver, on Last Week Tonight, slammed Trump for the optics of the party, which had a 'Roaring Twenties' theme, contrasting it with the impending food aid crisis.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom also criticised Trump, stating he 'does not give a damn' about Americans, while a White House spokesperson, Anna Kelly, blamed Democrats for the shutdown.
- Trump stated he did not want Americans to go hungry and sought legal clarification to fund the programme, blaming 'Radical Democrats' for the situation.