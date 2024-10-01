Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



John Amos, best known for his starring roles in the Seventies sitcom Good Times, the 1977 drama miniseries Roots and the Coming to America film series, has died. He was 84.

The groundbreaking actor, who made waves on screen playing strong Black male characters, died on August 21 from natural causes, Deadline reports.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” Amos’s son, film producer Kelly Christopher Amos, announced in a statement.

“He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor,” Kelly said.

“My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

A month before Amos’s death, Kelly was reportedly arrested on suspicion of making “terroristic threats” against his sister, Shannon Amos, who had previously accused him of not providing appropriate care to their father amid his health issues.

open image in gallery Amos died of natural causes on August 21 ( Getty Images )

In March, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into Shannon’s elder abuse claims against Kelly, but it was closed a month later due to a lack of evidence.

Born in 1939 in Newark, New Jersey, Amos initially attempted to pursue a career in the NFL following his time playing college football at Colorado State University.

He later entered the world of acting in 1970, making appearances on The Bill Cosby Show and several episodes of The Tim Conway Comedy Hour before he landed his breakout role as Gordy the weatherman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Amos later starred as James Evans Sr on the CBS comedy Good Times for three seasons before his character was killed off in the two-part 1976 season four premiere.

open image in gallery The actor appeared in Good Times for three seasons ( AP )

The actor was written off the show after he publicly criticized the stereotypical storylines of his TV son JJ (played by Jimmie Walker).

“We had a number of differences,” Amos said of the show’s creator Norman Lear, in a 2017 interview with the TV Academy Foundation. Admitting that he wasn’t the “most diplomatic guy in those days,” he said: “[The show’s producers] got tired of having their lives threatened over jokes.

“So they said, ‘Tell you what, why don’t we kill him off? We can get on with our lives!’ That taught me a lesson – I wasn’t as important as I thought I was to the show or to Norman Lear’s plans.”

Amos also featured in several episodes of the political drama West Wing, three episodes of the miniseries Roots and the 1988 Eddie Murphy-led romcom Coming to America as well as its 2021 sequel Coming 2 America.