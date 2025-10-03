Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel was joined by one of his late-night colleagues during the live taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart arrived on stage during the host’s monologue dressed as a GrubHub delivery driver, handing a pizza to Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo.

Stewart joked that he’d had to take on some “side hustles” since “the job security’s not really there right now” for late-night talk show hosts.

Kimmel’s recent suspension over comments he made on his talk show about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk caused an outcry about free speech.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump publicly celebrated Kimmel’s suspension and the impending cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show by CBS.

open image in gallery Jon Stewart joined Jimmy Kimmel on his show Thursday for a gag about their job security ( ABC )

Upon Kimmel’s return to the airwaves last week, Trump threatened to “test ABC out on this.” “He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution,” claimed Trump on social media.

ABC has not publicly responded to Trump’s post, which lacked any clear legal basis.

Stewart’s visit to Kimmel’s show Thursday concluded with Kimmel urging him to step off the stage so he could finish his monologue.

Stewart joked in response: “Oh I’m sorry, Mr. Free Speech! I forgot free speech, it’s only for Mr. Free Speech, I’m sorry!”

Before leaving to join the audience, Stewart hugged Kimmel and told him, “I love you.”

open image in gallery Kimmel returned to ABC on September 23 after a six-day suspension ( Disney )

Meanwhile, Kimmel and Colbert joined forces earlier this week to roast Trump during a rare, late-night show crossover event.

“I am so honored to be here with my fellow no-talent, late-night loser,” Kimmel joked.

Yesterday, Stewart offered a self-deprecating take on why he appears to have mostly avoided Trump’s ire.

“It’s a function of relevance. I don’t think we are on the radar,” the host said on his own The Weekly Show podcast.

“I’ve had my experiences. I take great pride in the fact that Donald Trump, at 2:30 AM, just tweeted, I think in all caps: ‘Jon Stewart is a p****.’ This is obviously before he was the commander-in-chief of the United States,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said he hoped his network, Comedy Central, would stand behind him if Trump ever did come after The Daily Show.

“We continue to do what we do and the hope is that the company that we work for continues to appreciate what it is that we do,” he said.

After Kimmel’s suspension, over 400 Hollywood and Broadway stars, including Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, signed an open letter organized by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The letter condemned the suspension as an unconstitutional assault on free speech and urged Americans to defend their constitutionally protected rights.

After six days, ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Kimmel returning to the network on September 23. He defended free speech in his return monologue, stating: “Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television.”