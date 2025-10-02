The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jon Stewart has self-deprecating answer for why Donald Trump hasn’t tried to cancel him
The ‘Daily Show’ host has been a consistent critic of the president
The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has offered a self-deprecating explanation as to why President Donald Trump hasn’t attempted to have him removed from the air.
In recent months, Trump has publicly celebrated late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from ABC, and the impending cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show by CBS.
Despite his vocal criticisms of the president, Stewart appears to have mostly avoided Trump’s ire.
Speaking on his own The Weekly Show podcast, Stewart said he thinks he knows why, explaining: “It’s a function of relevance. I don’t think we are on the radar.”
The host recalled that Trump had taken aim at him in the past, saying: “I’ve had my experiences. I take great pride in the fact that Donald Trump, at 2:30 AM, just tweeted, I think in all caps: ‘Jon Stewart is a p****.’ This is obviously before he was the commander-in-chief of the United States.”
He explained that Trump’s remark came after the two men claimed one another should go by different names.
“He was saying my real name is Jonathan Leibowitz, and why don’t I appreciate my Jewish heritage?” said Stewart. “And I said, ‘Well, you know, he doesn’t like people to know, but his real name is F***face Von Clownstick.”
He added: “It’s absurd to even think about it.”
Stewart also said he hoped his network, Comedy Central, would stand behind him if Trump ever did come after The Daily Show.
“We continue to do what we do and the hope is that the company that we work for continues to appreciate what it is that we do,” remarked Stewart.
Meanwhile, Kimmel and Colbert joined forces earlier this week to roast Trump, coining their own new, less-than-flattering nickname for the president during a rare, late-night show crossover event.
Kimmel spoke to Colbert for his first sit-down interview since Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended, then reinstated, by ABC over on-air comments related to the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last month.
“I am so honored to be here with my fellow no-talent, late-night loser,” Kimmel joked, referring to the flurry of insults that Trump has hurled at both him and Colbert.
After Kimmel acknowledged the outpouring of support he received when his show was taken off-air, Colbert asked if he ever thought an American president would be “celebrating” his unemployment, prompting loud booing from the audience.
“I mean, that son of a b****, you know?” Kimmel joked.
“Mr. Son of a B****,” Colbert added.
