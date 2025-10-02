Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart has offered a self-deprecating explanation as to why President Donald Trump hasn’t attempted to have him removed from the air.

In recent months, Trump has publicly celebrated late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s temporary suspension from ABC, and the impending cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show by CBS.

Despite his vocal criticisms of the president, Stewart appears to have mostly avoided Trump’s ire.

Speaking on his own The Weekly Show podcast, Stewart said he thinks he knows why, explaining: “It’s a function of relevance. I don’t think we are on the radar.”

The host recalled that Trump had taken aim at him in the past, saying: “I’ve had my experiences. I take great pride in the fact that Donald Trump, at 2:30 AM, just tweeted, I think in all caps: ‘Jon Stewart is a p****.’ This is obviously before he was the commander-in-chief of the United States.”

open image in gallery Jon Stewart discussing President Trump on ‘The Daily Show’ ( The Daily Show )

He explained that Trump’s remark came after the two men claimed one another should go by different names.

“He was saying my real name is Jonathan Leibowitz, and why don’t I appreciate my Jewish heritage?” said Stewart. “And I said, ‘Well, you know, he doesn’t like people to know, but his real name is F***face Von Clownstick.”

He added: “It’s absurd to even think about it.”

Stewart also said he hoped his network, Comedy Central, would stand behind him if Trump ever did come after The Daily Show.

“We continue to do what we do and the hope is that the company that we work for continues to appreciate what it is that we do,” remarked Stewart.

Meanwhile, Kimmel and Colbert joined forces earlier this week to roast Trump, coining their own new, less-than-flattering nickname for the president during a rare, late-night show crossover event.

open image in gallery Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel joined forces for a late-night show crossover event earlier this week ( immy Kimmel Live )

Kimmel spoke to Colbert for his first sit-down interview since Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended, then reinstated, by ABC over on-air comments related to the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last month.

“I am so honored to be here with my fellow no-talent, late-night loser,” Kimmel joked, referring to the flurry of insults that Trump has hurled at both him and Colbert.

After Kimmel acknowledged the outpouring of support he received when his show was taken off-air, Colbert asked if he ever thought an American president would be “celebrating” his unemployment, prompting loud booing from the audience.

“I mean, that son of a b****, you know?” Kimmel joked.

“Mr. Son of a B****,” Colbert added.