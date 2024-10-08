Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Office star Jenna Fischer has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The 50-year-old, who played Pam Beesly on the NBC sitcom, shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

She updated fans that she is now cancer free after receiving treatment.

“I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she wrote in her caption.

