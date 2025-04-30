Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity hairstylist Jenn Lagron — known for working with Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner — has allegedly been hit by a drunk driver, leaving her with extensive injuries.

Lagron was reportedly walking as a pedestrian in Los Angeles, California, when she was struck Sunday. She’s been left with a “severely damaged arm” and a fractured vertebrae in her neck, according to a GoFundMe started to aid in her recovery.

Fellow hairstylist Brandon Pietsch organized the fundraiser, which has received more than $54,000 in donations as of writing. The GoFundMe has a goal to raise $60,000 for Lagron.

“While we are endlessly grateful that Jenn survived, her road to recovery will be long and incredibly difficult. Doctors anticipate at least a year of rehabilitation ahead, during which she will be unable to work or support herself,” Pietsch wrote.

Pietsch’s latest GoFundMe update, posted April 29, stated that Lagron’s second surgery was successful and she has begun physical therapy.

“She will be in a wheelchair for some time, as they had to replace nerves in her arm with nerves from her leg,” Pietsch wrote.

Lagron has several notable clients, including Teigen and Jenner.

Just last year, Lagron posted a photo of Teigen with a sleek bob and the caption: “Who else is considering a fall chop?”

The hairstylist also recently worked with Kristin Juszczyk, fashion designer and wife of San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk, during Super Bowl week festivities.

Lagron’s Instagram profile is filled with photos of her work styling Bravo star Ariana Madix, model Larsen Thompson, singer-songwriter Ceara Cavalieri, and DJ Charly Jordan.

Her work spans simple blowouts, complex updos, and sleek glam looks. Her hairstyles have graced the covers of magazines, red carpets, and events across the country.

Lagron was friends with Jenner and Katy Perry’s hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who died unexpectedly in February.

In an Instagram post, Lagron wrote: “Jesus made me laugh more than anyone on this planet. I still haven’t found the words but I hope this makes you smile because I know that’s what he would want ... My actual angel on earth and now from up above. I loved you more than life itself.”