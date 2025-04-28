How to know if you’ll suit a fringe, according to a celebrity hairstylist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tempted to try a fringe, just like Sabrina Carpenter? You're not the only one.

But with so many options—curtain, box, or even micro—choosing the right style can feel overwhelming.

To help you navigate this hairy situation, we've asked expert and celebrity hairstylists for their advice on finding the perfect fringe for you.

Michael Douglas, Davina McCall's hairstylist, gives an expert guide on getting a fringe

What to consider before getting a fringe

While you may think it’s all down to face shape – there are actually a number of things to consider before getting the cut.

“The number one thing to consider really is hair type,” says Davina McCall’s stylist and hair expert, Michael Douglas.

“The whole point of a fringe is that it makes your life easier and it suits you, but if your hair type is curly, wavy or frizzy, then a fringe can actually be a hindrance.”

For these hair types, Douglas says it would take longer to style, defeating the object of an effortless get-up-and-go cut.

In regards to styling, you should consider maintenance and how long you’re willing to spend on keeping your fringe in tip-top condition.

“Some fringes need to be trimmed every few weeks to stay looking their best, so it’s important to know what kind of commitment you’re making,” explains celebrity hairstylist and global ambassador for Olaplex, Tom Smith.

“Don’t be afraid to request a longer fringe initially, as hair tends to settle differently after it’s been cut. This way, you can take your time getting used to the new style, and your stylist can always take it shorter once you’ve seen how it naturally falls.”

How to know if you should not get a fringe

Perhaps if you have naturally more curly or frizzy hair, you may be thinking a fringe isn’t for you, but it’s actually your hairline that largely dictates whether or not you should get a fringe.

“The other thing to really consider is the hairline and growth pattern of that hairline,” says Douglas.

“You can get what is commonly known as a cow lick on the hairline.”

Celebrities, including actor Kristen Stewart and supermodel Claudia Schiffer, have this hairline.

Kirsten Stewart has a cowlick hairline

“This is a bit like a crown but at the front hairline, where the hair spirals in all sorts of directions from the root,” says Douglas.

“So, when you cut the fringe, that hair can become uncontrollable, meaning that no matter how you blow dry or what products you put on it, the fringe will want to do its own thing.”

Douglas says he wouldn’t recommend a fringe for a hairline with this type of growth pattern, and instead, opt for a face-framing cut and longer layers.

The best styles depend on your face shape

Of course, the style of fringe you go for – whether that be a wispy, box or even micro fringe – largely depends on your face shape.

“There are three types of fringes,” explains Douglas.

“First is a straight, sharp fringe. This is a fringe that is just cut with a horizontal line, running straight across the forehead. It can sit low to the middle of the eyes or can be any length above the eyebrows in the middle of the forehead, but the length of the fringe is the same on the left side to the right side.

“Second is a concave fringe,” he says. “This is where the fringe is shorter in the centre and then longer on the left and right sides. This is the most common fringe and works for all face shapes, and is my favourite. ”

The third type of fringe is a side, sweeping fringe or what Douglas calls an asymmetrical fringe.

“This is where the fringe is shorter on one side, gradually getting longer on the other. This is a matter of preference in relation to what side is longer or shorter. This can look really good and works with most hair lengths connected to it.”

For round faces, the experts suggest a concave or side-sweeping fringe: “If you have a round face, avoid heavy, blunt fringes across the forehead,” explains the Princess of Wales’s London-based hair stylist, Richard Ward.

Sabrina Carpenter has a concave fringe

“As they can accentuate the roundness. Instead, opt for a soft, side-swept fringe to help elongate the face.”

However, for long faces, Ward says a full fringe can help create balance by shortening the appearance of the face.

“That said, with the right styling, there’s a fringe for nearly everyone; it’s really all about tailoring it to your features and lifestyle,” he says.

“The lowest maintenance fringes are longer, side-swept styles that can be tucked behind the ear. They suit most people and grow out easily.”

How to style your fringe when time is short

Without a fringe, it’s relatively easy to get out of the house without styling your hair, but once you get a fringe, your hair becomes a lot higher maintenance.

But not to worry, there is an easy and time-efficient way of styling your fringe.





“Get yourself a hairdryer with a nozzle and a round bristle brush which is about 35mm in diameter,” says Douglas.

“This combination is great for quickly smoothing out a fringe and being able to get it to do what you want it to do.





"Use a small amount of blow-dry spray on a damp fringe and then blow-dry. It should only really take two to three minutes and make a massive difference to the way your hair looks.



“If you have a hair type that is well-behaved, then you can use a vent brush instead of a bristle brush. The vent brush allows the airflow through the brush, drying the hair quicker, but it has less control over the hair than a bristle brush.”