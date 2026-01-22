Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jane Fonda has offered pointed commentary about the current state of the U.S. under Donald Trump.

The 9 to 5 actor, 88, appeared Wednesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she discussed the consequences of the president’s current polices.

During the episode, Colbert asked her opinion on how Americans can protect their First Amendment rights under the Trump administration.

“If the government is not meeting the needs of its people, there’s something wrong, right? We’re seeing things happen that have never happened before. This isn’t like it was in the 40s and 50s. Authoritarianism has made its way into every single nook and cranny of our government,” she said.

“They are kidnapping people. They are legally deporting American citizens.”

open image in gallery Jane Fonda said during Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ that Americans need to form a community to protect their First Amendment rights ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Fonda is known for her long-standing activism, including protesting against the Vietnam War and participating in the Civil Rights Movement ( Getty Images for WIF )

The veteran actor also referenced the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month after her vehicle blocked a street during an active ICE operation. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has claimed that officers were forced to open fire because Good had “engaged in domestic terrorism.” The incident has led to widespread protests across the country.

“Minneapolis, where they shot Ms. Good—they are shooting people. They are blinding people,” Fonda continued. “All kinds of really, really bad things are happening. And it’s not a question of right or left. I don’t care what party you belong to. It’s a question of right or wrong. Right?

“I think lines are being crossed. And it’s enough. We’ve had enough. Right? We are the land of the brave. Our loved ones fought and many died for these freedoms. We can’t allow them to be taken away from us, because if we let them go, they won’t be there later when we need them back.”

She explained that people need to band together “in solidarity” to protect their rights, adding that “we have to not be alone.”

Fonda has been known for her activism for years, in addition to her long-standing acting career, as she notably participated in protests against the Vietnam War and was active in the Civil Rights Movement.

open image in gallery Jane Fonda accepts the Lifetime Achievement gong at the 31st SAG Awards ( Getty Images )

She previously issued a dig at Trump at the 2025 SAG-AFTRA Awards, now rebranded as The Actor Awards. During her acceptance speech for the SAG-AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award, she did not mention the president by name, but she did shout out Sebastian Stan, who played the president in The Apprentice.

“Though you may hate the behavior of your character, you have to understand and empathize with the traumatized person you’re playing,” she said.

“Empathy is not weak or ‘woke.’ And, by the way, ‘woke’ just means you give a damn about other people,” she said.

“A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way. And even if they are of different persuasion we need to call upon our empathy and listen with our hearts and welcome them into our tent. Because we are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what is coming at us.”

Fonda added: “We are in our documentary moment. We mustn't for a moment kid ourselves about what is happening…We must not isolate, we must stay in community, we must help the vulnerable.”