Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Osbourne has said she is “so sad” after her brother Jack was the only contestant on I’m a Celebrity to not receive a letter from home.

Jack was left without a letter on Sunday’s episode of the ITV series (30 November) after his fellow campmates failed to secure him one during their challenge.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kelly, 41, said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who voted to keep Jack in the jungle, he’s doing really well.

“He’s doing so well. I’m so sad he didn’t get his letter from the family. But he took it really, really well.”

Speaking about the elimination of comedian Eddie Kadi, she noted: “But I’m even more sad Eddie’s left the jungle cause I loved Eddie. This sucks.”

In order to obtain a letter for Jack, campmates Martin Kemp, Aitch, and Vogue Williams had to correctly answer how old he was when he started filming for the reality TV show The Osbournes as part of the Blender Defenders game.

After giving the wrong answer, the trio were forced to watch as his letter was shredded in a blender.

Jack, who has four daughters and is married to wife Aree, was forced to “suck up” his emotions as he watched his 10 fellow campmates open theirs.

“In this experience, you kind of have to hang up emotion. I'd rather just be in this, suck it up, fight it,” he said.

( ITV )

During his time in the jungle, Jack has opened up about the death of his dad Ozzy. The Black Sabbath musician died aged 76 in July, two weeks after performing a farewell concert at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

“It was definitely a shock, I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock, I mean we didn’t know it would be that quick,” Jack said on the show.

“It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, alright I’m done.”

Speaking to Riley around the I’m a Celeb campfire, Jack was seen growing visibly emotional. He then addressed what his father would have made of his involvement in the series. “He’d be so supportive of this,” Jack said.

Keep up to date with all updates from I’m Celeb at The Independent’s live blog here.