Kelly Osbourne shares message after Jack misses out on letter from home on I’m a Celeb
Jack Osbourne watched on as his fellow campmates opened messages from their loved ones
Kelly Osbourne has said she is “so sad” after her brother Jack was the only contestant on I’m a Celebrity to not receive a letter from home.
Jack was left without a letter on Sunday’s episode of the ITV series (30 November) after his fellow campmates failed to secure him one during their challenge.
In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kelly, 41, said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who voted to keep Jack in the jungle, he’s doing really well.
“He’s doing so well. I’m so sad he didn’t get his letter from the family. But he took it really, really well.”
Speaking about the elimination of comedian Eddie Kadi, she noted: “But I’m even more sad Eddie’s left the jungle cause I loved Eddie. This sucks.”
In order to obtain a letter for Jack, campmates Martin Kemp, Aitch, and Vogue Williams had to correctly answer how old he was when he started filming for the reality TV show The Osbournes as part of the Blender Defenders game.
After giving the wrong answer, the trio were forced to watch as his letter was shredded in a blender.
Jack, who has four daughters and is married to wife Aree, was forced to “suck up” his emotions as he watched his 10 fellow campmates open theirs.
“In this experience, you kind of have to hang up emotion. I'd rather just be in this, suck it up, fight it,” he said.
During his time in the jungle, Jack has opened up about the death of his dad Ozzy. The Black Sabbath musician died aged 76 in July, two weeks after performing a farewell concert at Birmingham’s Villa Park.
“It was definitely a shock, I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock, I mean we didn’t know it would be that quick,” Jack said on the show.
“It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, alright I’m done.”
Speaking to Riley around the I’m a Celeb campfire, Jack was seen growing visibly emotional. He then addressed what his father would have made of his involvement in the series. “He’d be so supportive of this,” Jack said.
