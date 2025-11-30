I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Second star set to be eliminated from ITV series
Another star will be leaving jungle
The eliminations are set to resume in the next episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Alex Scott became the first star to be voted off the reality show on Friday (28 November) and, after one night off, the public will get a chance to evict another person from the jungle.
One star set to take centre stage in the next instalment is Lisa Riley, who will face the next Bushtucker Trial.
On Saturday night’s show, Irish podcaster and model Vogue Williams put herself forward to take part in a fiendish Bushtucker trial titled Wrecking Balls of Rage, which involved having to traverse a watery obstacle to collect stars from buckets full of slime, while also dodging a giant wrecking ball.
Williams ended up having “the most amount of fun I’ve ever had in my adult life” and picked up the maximum 11 stars, prompting her campmates to hail her as “superwoman”.
Angryginge is the bookies' favourite to win
According to William Hill, Angryginge has replaced Aitch as the favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle next week.
Before last night’s episode, Aitch had been the clear favourite, but the rapper has seen his odds nearly double from 6/4 to 11/4 as he now sits second in the betting.
Alex Scott has already left Australia
It’s unusual for contestants to leave Australia before the show comes to an end, mainly because of the reunion they have at the wrap party. But Alex Scott decided to head back to London immediately after leaving the jungle.
Alex Scott explains why she’s prematurely left Australia after I’m a Celeb exit
I’m A Celeb’s Aitch opens up on his sister’s Down syndrome
Last night’s episode saw Aitch open up about his close relationship with his sister Gracie, who has Down syndrome.
The rapper, who is an advocate for Down syndrome awareness, revealed how Gracie identified with Ellie Goldstein, who made history as the first contestant with Down syndrome on Strictly Come Dancing.
I’m A Celeb’s Aitch opens up on his sister’s Down’s syndrome
And that's a wrap!
That’s all for tonight’s episode, so here’s a quick reminder of what went down...
Alex Scott bid a fond farewell to her fellow celebs after being the first contestant to be voted out.
Vogue put herself forward for the Bushtucker trial, and absolutely smashed it, picking up 11 out of 11 stars.
Shona was voted in as camp leader, with Lisa installed as her deputy.
Aitch and Ginge were less than thrilled to be on washing up duty.
And the public has voted for Lisa to take part in the mine of misery challenge, which will air during tomorrow’s episode
The new camp hierarchy
Here’s a quick rundown of who’s doing what after this shake-up in the camp’s power dynamics...
Jack and Kelly are on wood duty
Martin and Ginge have the joy of dunny duty
Ruby and Eddie are the new camp chefs
Ginge and Aitch are doing the washing up
And Tom and Vogue are on water duty
Vogue tackles the Bushtucker trial
And so Vogue Williams is the first celeb to go up against tonight’s Bushtucker trial.
She’ll have to traverse a huge obstacle course, pick up stars from some grim-looking slime buckets and then make her way back across the course to deposit them in the collection... all without falling into the water.
It’s like Total Wipeout, but with buckets of gunk. Rather her than me...
I’m a Celeb may be rapidly lurching towards its end, but at least reality TV fans have Traitors to look forward to. The hit BBC show and Claudia Winkleman’s fringe will be back on screens before you know it, with a rumoured start date as early as 1 January 2026.
While we’re on the subject, how do you think I’m a Celeb holds up after the phenomenal success of Celebrity Traitors last month? I certainly have a few thoughts...
Celebrity Traitors has exposed the fatal flaw of I’m a Celeb
Will Kelly be next to go?
Not necessarily. You might think Kelly’ll be the next out as she was in the bottom two with Alex, but don’t forget, only seven of them were up for the vote.
Eddie, Shona, Vogue, Lisa, and Tom were immune – and I have a feeling Eddie or Vogue’s names could be mentioned in the “it might be you” camp tomorrow night.
