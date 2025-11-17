Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Jack Osbourne opens up about death of father Ozzy on I’m a Celebrity

Son of rock legend is competing on the popular ITV reality show

Louis Chilton
Monday 17 November 2025 17:42 EST
Comments
Jack Osbourne opened up about the death of his father, iconic rock star Ozzy Osbourne, on Monday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The media personality is currently competing on the popular ITV reality show, and was filmed having a heart-to-heart with fellow campmate Lisa Riley (of Emmerdale fame).

Asked about his father’s death in July, Jack said: “It was definitely a shock, I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock, I mean we didn’t know it would be that quick.

“It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, alright I’m done.”

Ozzy played a farewell performance with his band Black Sabbath, billed as “Back to the Beginning”, at Birmingham’s Villa Park just days before he did.

During the performance, which featured a roster of high-profile special guests, Ozzy was seated throughout, as a result of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking to Riley around the I’m a Celeb campfire, Jack was seen growing visibly emotional. He then addressed what his father would have made of his involvement in the series.

“He’d be so supportive of this,” he said.

Jack Osbourne on ‘I’m a Celeb’
Jack Osbourne on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (ITV)

Speaking later in the programme’s “Bush Telegraph” interview booth, he again referred to the loss of his father

“I’m still navigating it all,” he said. “It’s been three nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

I’m a Celebrity premiered on Sunday night (16 November) on ITV, with the first episode reaching an average audience of 6.6 million viewers.

The show peaked with 7.3 million viewers, and represented the highest overnight audience of the year for broadcaster ITV.

In recent years, the show has attracted around eight million viewers per episode, however, making the figures for this latest series something of an underperformance.

New episodes air nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

