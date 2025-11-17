Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Osbourne opened up about the death of his father, iconic rock star Ozzy Osbourne, on Monday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The media personality is currently competing on the popular ITV reality show, and was filmed having a heart-to-heart with fellow campmate Lisa Riley (of Emmerdale fame).

Asked about his father’s death in July, Jack said: “It was definitely a shock, I mean we knew he was sick for a while but it was definitely a shock, I mean we didn’t know it would be that quick.

“It was the ultimate mic drop, he did a massive big gig and was like, alright I’m done.”

Ozzy played a farewell performance with his band Black Sabbath, billed as “Back to the Beginning”, at Birmingham’s Villa Park just days before he did.

During the performance, which featured a roster of high-profile special guests, Ozzy was seated throughout, as a result of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking to Riley around the I’m a Celeb campfire, Jack was seen growing visibly emotional. He then addressed what his father would have made of his involvement in the series.

“He’d be so supportive of this,” he said.

Jack Osbourne on ‘I’m a Celeb’ ( ITV )

Speaking later in the programme’s “Bush Telegraph” interview booth, he again referred to the loss of his father

“I’m still navigating it all,” he said. “It’s been three nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

I’m a Celebrity premiered on Sunday night (16 November) on ITV, with the first episode reaching an average audience of 6.6 million viewers.

The show peaked with 7.3 million viewers, and represented the highest overnight audience of the year for broadcaster ITV.

In recent years, the show has attracted around eight million viewers per episode, however, making the figures for this latest series something of an underperformance.

New episodes air nightly at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.