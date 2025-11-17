Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity premiere sets 2025 record for ITV

Kelly Brook and Aitch jump out of helicopter as I’m a Celeb 2025 takes off
  • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to ITV, attracting an average of 6.6 million viewers and peaking at 7.3 million, making it the channel’s highest overnight audience of 2025.
  • The debut episode, filmed in Australia, saw celebrities such as Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, Aitch, Eddie Kadi, and Shona McGarty undertake initial challenges, including skydiving and wading through offal.
  • Aitch and Eddie Kadi won the first challenge, securing a car ride with cocktails, while other campmates like Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Lisa Riley, Jack Osbourne, and Alex Scott faced challenges involving snakes and ants.
  • Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge are set to face the first eating challenge, known as a Bushtucker trial, at 'The Divey'.
  • Viewers reported frustration during the launch due to an app error that prevented many from casting their votes for the first Bushtucker trial.
