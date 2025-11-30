I’m a Celebrity 2025 eliminates second contestant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Eddie Kadi has become the second contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Kadi departed the jungle following a vote by viewers, two days after ex-footballer Alex Scott became the first star to exit.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after leaving the camp, Kadi said that he was feeling “happy and sad at the same time”.

“What a great time,” he continued. “I’ve made amazing friends, I’ve faced some fears, and to be fair it still feels surreal to be on such an iconic show.”

Kadi won the Best Comedy Newcomer prize at the BECA Awards in 2010, and has since become a regular face across television and stand-up, competing in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing and becoming the first Black-British comedian to headline London’s O2 Arena.

Eddie ( ITV )

After his elimination, Kadi said that he felt as if he’d been “in the jungle for a year”, adding: “It’s literally changed my life. Coming from the Congo, where we have a massive rainforest, I feel like I’ve had a taste of what my grandparents experienced, and I realise now why they were so humble. They were joyful regardless of any situation.”

He continued: “Even when you’ve got no food, it goes to show that we are enough as humans.”

Sunday night’s (30 November) episode saw tension erupt in the camp after Ruby Wax was voted leader, following a scandal in which previous leader Shona McCarty admitted to using contraband butter she found in a food trunk.

Several of the show’s stars threatened mutiny against Wax soon after.

I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm every night on ITV and ITVX.