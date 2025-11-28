Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2025, with former Lioness Alex Scott sent home after a viewer vote.

On Friday (28 November), hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived in camp to inform the contestants that football pundit Scott and former model Kelly Brook were in the bottom two – an announcement that appeared to surprise their campmates.

It was then revealed that Scott would be the first celebrity to leave the jungle, after facing the vote opposite Brook, Jack Osbourne, Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, rapper Aitch and YouTuber Angryginge.

Scott said she felt “free” to be out of the jungle and she’d found the experience “incredible. “I’m so glad I got to do this series with such a great bunch of campmates,” she added.

Scott got caught up in a controversy after smuggling in salt as contraband – and during her exit interview, she unveiled another packet that had gone undetected to the shock of Ant and Dec.

The footballer said she gravitated to EastEnders star Shona McGarty in the jungle as they were quiet personalities – and she “struggled with such big personalities” as it takes her a while to come out of her comfort zone.

Scott said while she wants Angryginge and Aitch in the final, she would like McGarty to win the show as it would give her the confidence “to take on life”.

The other celebs were immune from the vote after winning a live Bushtucker trial that saw them tasked with downing cocktails made of two gruesome ingredients.

Alex Scott was first star eliminated from 'I'm a Celebrity 2025' ( ITV )

The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until the reality show’s finale on Sunday 7 December.

More to follow

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! air on ITV1 and ITVX every night at 9pm.