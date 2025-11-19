I’m a Celebrity adds two surprise contestants to the 2025 jungle line-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish TV presenter Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson are poised to enter the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle as late arrivals.

The duo’s impending arrival will be teased during Wednesday night’s episode of the ITV reality programme, with their full camp entrance scheduled for Thursday’s broadcast.

Williams, 40, who is married to Spencer Matthews, admitted she initially believed she would never participate, having grown "too comfortable" in her daily life.

"I like to have eight hours of sleep, I like to eat nice things, I like to just chill out and I never put myself out of my comfort zone," she explained.

However, a recent milestone prompted a change of heart.

open image in gallery Vogue Williams says she doesn’t like to put herself out of her comfort zone ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

"Then when I turned 40, I started to get scared of ridiculous things. I didn’t want to be this person. Doing this is such a massive life experience and it is not something you can pay to do. So now I am 40, I think it will be pretty cool to do I’m A Celebrity."

The mother-of-three confessed her biggest challenge would be the separation from her children. "I’m very worried about missing the kids, as I have never been away this long before and I spend such a huge amount of time with them. It will be my biggest struggle."

Meanwhile, Tom Read Wilson, 39, known for his role on Celebs Go Dating and a former contestant on the fifth series of The Voice UK, described his initial reaction to the offer as "abject terror."

Despite this, he adheres to a strict personal rule: "If the only reason that you don’t want to do it is fear, you must do it, whatever it is."

open image in gallery Wilson jokes his ‘frontal lobes will drop off if I don’t have a lubricant for it’ ( Getty Images )

Read Wilson expressed concerns about maintaining his mental acuity in the camp.

"I’m fearful as a porcupine and I am very nervous that my grey cells won’t dance properly in camp, too. At home, I do a cryptic crossword every day, I always have a book on the go and I am a bit worried that my frontal lobes will drop off if I don’t have a lubricant for it," he stated, adding, "I can be vague at times and I don’t want to scatter brain cells over the camp."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.