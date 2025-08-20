Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her decision to quit entertainment show Celebs Go Dating.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the 37-year-old reality star, who was previously married to TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness, left the E4 dating show midway through filming in Ibiza.

McGuinness shared the reason behind her early departure in the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday (19 August), revealing she would rather find romance “more privately”.

“I've been thinking quite a lot whilst we've been in Ibiza and I think I need to date in more of a natural environment,” the former Real Housewives of Cheshire star explained to the show’s dating experts, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

“I think I just would love to meet somebody and date more privately,” she continued. “It's where I'm kind of feeling myself going back, when I want to go freely forward.

“And I've made the decision to leave the agency.”

open image in gallery The reality star said she wanted to date ‘in more of a natural environment’ ( Getty )

McGuinness has previously dated men and women, and has said she describes herself as a “free spirit” rather than identifying as bisexual or lesbian.

“As much as I am very, very comfortable talking about my sexuality and being me, and I know that I want to continue dating women, I've found that outside attention far too much,” she told the experts.

“And I've found myself feeling like I'm hiding more. And I don't want that. That's not what I want.”

She also admitted that she had been “missing the kids loads” during filming, referring to twins Leo and Penelope and younger daughter Felicity, adding: “I think all the love I need right now is waiting for me at home.”

The current series of Celebs Go Dating also features Kerry Katona, former S Club 7 star Jon Lee and The Chase’s Mark Labbett.

open image in gallery Christine and Paddy McGuinness announced their split in 2022 ( Getty )

McGuinness married former Take Me Out host Paddy in 2011. The pair announced their split in 2022, but continued to live together in their Cheshire home until their divorce was finalised last year, in order to focus on co-parenting their children, who are autistic.

McGuinness was also diagnosed with autism in 2021 at the age of 33, while the couple were filming their BBC documentary Our Family and Autism.

The former model previously addressed speculation over her sexuality in an interview with Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast.

“I've struggled more because of the attention around my sexuality and that's something that I haven't discussed publicly and I haven't discussed it intentionally because for me it's [taken] me years to process why it's big news who I date,” she said.

“Somebody's gender shouldn’t matter. It never mattered to me.”