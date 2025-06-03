Christine McGuinness reveals she dates women as she opens up about her sexuality

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christine McGuinness has revealed she dates women as she opened up about her sexuality following her split from former Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness.

The pair announced they would be divorcing after 11 years of marriage in 2022, shortly after the airing of their documentary Our Family and Autism in 2021.

They remained living together in their seven-bedroom Cheshire home throughout the separation to focus on co-parenting twins Leo and Penelope, 10 and Felicity, seven, before their divorce was finalised in October last year.

However, McGuinness, 37, has said that media scrutiny over her private life has forced her to come out and discuss her sexuality.

“I've struggled more because of the attention around my sexuality and that's something that I haven't discussed publicly and I haven't discussed it intentionally because for me it's took me years to process why it's big news who I date,” she told Elizabeth Day on the How To Fail podcast.

“It shouldn't matter somebody's gender. It never mattered to me.” McGuinness said her sexuality was “never a secret”, however tabloid attention following her split made her go “back into myself.”

“I went extremely quiet from feeling quite comfortable and happy and free,” she continued. “I almost was going backwards and I could feel myself shrinking and staying quieter because of the noise around it, it almost made me feel like, well, I must be doing something wrong because why would it be front page news?”

open image in gallery The 37-year-old has been single for three years following her split from Paddy McGuinness ( Getty )

She said that photographs of her dating woman had circulated “multiple times over three years” and she believed interest would die down, but it hadn’t. “I've intentionally stayed quiet on it because I didn't want to draw any more attention to what is my normal.”

However, she said she now feels forced to address the issue head on, despite being told “to never discuss it ever”.

“It's just got to the point where I'm like, okay, if I don't actually acknowledge this at some point, then I don't know if it's ever going to go away, and I just want to be able to date and I want to be able to just enjoy it, and I want to be able to just feel free if I want to hold somebody's hand,” she said.

open image in gallery Couple were together for 15 years, including 11 years of marriage, and share three children together ( Getty )

“It shouldn't matter if they're male or female, it shouldn't matter what their gender is. I shouldn't really ever even have to explain in any way who I want to spend my time with. That's my business.”

She added: “I'm just at the point where I think I've got a nice balance of going, yeah I date women and so what, what's the big deal? But also knowing that I don't have to go into big, massive detail about it either.”

McGuiness said she does not feel comfortable describing herself as lesbian or bisexual but a “free spirit”, adding: “That’s the only word I would put on it.” She explained she had first dated boys and girls when she was 14 or 15 years old and had her first kisses with people of both genders.