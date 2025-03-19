Paddy McGuinness ‘selling’ marital home he lives in with ex-wife Christine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy McGuinness has put the marital home he shares with ex-wife Christine on the market for £6.5m.

The pair announced they would be divorcing after 11 years of marriage in 2022, shortly after the airing of their documentary Our Family and Autism in 2021.

They remained living together in the seven-bedroom home throughout the separation to focus on co-parenting twins Leo and Penelope, 10 and Felicity, seven.

However McGuinness, who kept the Cheshire property as part of his divorce settlement that was finalised in October last year, has now put the house up for sale, per the MailOnline.

A source told the publication: “Paddy and Christine were content with living together in the house for the sake of their children. They were getting on fine and didn't feel the need to disrupt their kids' lives.

“But in recent months Christine has grown increasingly unhappy which has led to a change to heart. They felt it was best for a new start, for all concerned, which triggered Paddy's decision to sell up.”

The TV presenter could stand to make a £4.4m profit from the sale, after purchasing the house for £2.1m back in 2020. The property is complete with its own gym, his and hers dressing rooms, and an orangery.

open image in gallery Paddy McGuinness is selling the £6.5m marital home he shares with ex-wife Christine ( Getty Images )

It comes after McGuinness responded to claims that he was dating his Inside the Factory co-host, Cherry Healey, after sharing cosy photos of them together earlier this year.

The TV presenter quickly poured water on the rumours, responding to fans asking if Healey was his “new love”, saying : “Not at all. She’s just a great person.”

Last year, Christine opened up about living and co-parenting with the former Take Me Out presenter during their separation.

open image in gallery The couple announced they were divorcing after 11 years of marriage in 2021 ( Getty Images )

“We have a unique family, with four of us being autistic and one not. For me, I care more about how my life feels than how it looks to others,” she told The Times.

However, Christine admitted their cohabiting set up “is probably not going to work” if she or McGuinness decided to start a new relationship.

“Right now I’m focusing on the children,” she added. “I’m focusing on work and I’m quite happy to put my love life on hold to be a mum.”