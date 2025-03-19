Paddy McGuinness ‘selling’ marital home he lives in with ex-wife Christine
Paddy McGuinness has put the marital home he shares with ex-wife Christine on the market for £6.5m.
The pair announced they would be divorcing after 11 years of marriage in 2022, shortly after the airing of their documentary Our Family and Autism in 2021.
They remained living together in the seven-bedroom home throughout the separation to focus on co-parenting twins Leo and Penelope, 10 and Felicity, seven.
However McGuinness, who kept the Cheshire property as part of his divorce settlement that was finalised in October last year, has now put the house up for sale, per the MailOnline.
A source told the publication: “Paddy and Christine were content with living together in the house for the sake of their children. They were getting on fine and didn't feel the need to disrupt their kids' lives.
“But in recent months Christine has grown increasingly unhappy which has led to a change to heart. They felt it was best for a new start, for all concerned, which triggered Paddy's decision to sell up.”
The TV presenter could stand to make a £4.4m profit from the sale, after purchasing the house for £2.1m back in 2020. The property is complete with its own gym, his and hers dressing rooms, and an orangery.
It comes after McGuinness responded to claims that he was dating his Inside the Factory co-host, Cherry Healey, after sharing cosy photos of them together earlier this year.
The TV presenter quickly poured water on the rumours, responding to fans asking if Healey was his “new love”, saying : “Not at all. She’s just a great person.”
Last year, Christine opened up about living and co-parenting with the former Take Me Out presenter during their separation.
“We have a unique family, with four of us being autistic and one not. For me, I care more about how my life feels than how it looks to others,” she told The Times.
However, Christine admitted their cohabiting set up “is probably not going to work” if she or McGuinness decided to start a new relationship.
“Right now I’m focusing on the children,” she added. “I’m focusing on work and I’m quite happy to put my love life on hold to be a mum.”
