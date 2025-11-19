Why Spencer Matthews won’t be supporting Vogue Williams on I’m a Celebrity
- Spencer Matthews is unable to support his wife, Vogue Williams, in Australia for her appearance on I'm a Celebrity due to a clash in their schedules.
- Vogue Williams is expected to be one of the late arrivals in the jungle for the current series of the reality show.
- Spencer is currently attempting to complete seven full Ironman marathons across seven continents in just 21 days, with his next race taking him to South Africa.
- Last week, during an interview on Good Morning Britain, Matthews said that his wife “hopes to be at the finish line” to support him.
- The Made in Chelsea star was forced to pull out of I’m a Celebrity in 2015 after producers became aware he had been using “steroid-based medication”.