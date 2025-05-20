Vogue Williams knew she’d ‘made a mistake’ on the morning she married Brian McFadden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Vogue Williams has revealed she knew on the morning of her wedding to Westlife singer Brian McFadden that she was making a mistake.

The 39-year-old host of numerous podcasts, including My Therapist Ghosted Me and Never Live it Down, married McFadden, 45, in Florence, Italy in 2012. The pair split three years later and she married Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in 2018.

Writing in her new autobiography, Big Mouth, Williams said that McFadden wasn’t “marriage material” despite him being “good fun to be around” the majority of the time.

“The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake,” she explained. “After the wedding I tried to make things work.”

Williams added: “The relationship wasn’t all terrible, we did have some great times too, and for the most part he was good fun to be around. But he was not husband material.

“It was me who called it in the end. I couldn’t keep trying, it felt pointless… I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven.”

It comes after Williams told Bryony Gordon on her The Life of Briony podcast earlier this week that she felt like her “life was over” after divorcing the Westlife singer.

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden in 2011 ( Getty Images )

“I remember being divorced at 31 and thinking, I've ruined my life. I am never going to have kids, I am never going to do what I always wanted to do,” she said. “Then you see how your life actually starts to unfold – that's why it feels exciting to move into your forties.”

Williams and Matthews share three children: Theodore, six, Gigi, four, and Otto, three, who they welcomed in April 2022.

“We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening,” she announced at the time. “Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family.”