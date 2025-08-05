Hulk Hogan’s daughter posts about ‘questions’ over his death on day of his funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulk Hogan’s estranged daughter, Brooke Hogan Oleksy, has raised questions about the circumstances of her father’s death.

The former WWE legend’s funeral was privately held Tuesday in Florida, following his sudden death July 24 at the age of 71. Medical records viewed by The Independent revealed Hulk’s cause of death to be a heart attack, though it was also learned that the wrestling personality was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

While it’s not clear if she attended the funeral, Brooke — who has been publicly estranged from Hulk and her mother, Linda Hogan, for several years — shared a news article Tuesday on Instagram questioning the circumstances surrounding the professional wrestler’s death.

“Quick cremation without autopsy raises questions about Hulk Hogan’s death,” read the headline of the article Brooke shared to her Instagram Story. She then seemed to affirm the article as she attached a GIF in the corner saying, “Exactly, thank you.”

Speaking on Bubba the Love Sponge’s radio show also on Tuesday, Brooke further questioned the details surrounding her father’s death, specifically how his leukemia went undiagnosed when their family had no medical history of cancer, and she consistently looked over his bloodwork following his surgeries — likely until their estrangement.

Brooke questioned how her father’s chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) was never discovered prior to his death ( Getty Images )

Bubba also questioned why a doctor would sign off on a cause-of-death report without having a medical examiner perform an autopsy, which Brooke agreed was strange.

Medical records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, as viewed by The Independent, stated that Hulk died from an acute myocardial infarction, most commonly known as a heart attack. Before the heart attack, Hulk had a history of atrial fibrillation (also known as Afib or AF), a heart rhythm disorder where the chambers of the heart beat irregularly or rapidly.

The medical records also revealed that before his death, Hulk had chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells. However, his history with leukemia was not previously known.

After posting the news article to her Instagram Story, Brooke followed up with a photo of her as a child alongside her father with an on-screen caption that read, “Taking our babies to your favorite place today, the beach.”

“We will be celebrating your life and all our good memories while we have our feet in the same saltwater you loved. Until we meet again daddy.”

Medics were called to Hulk’s Clearwater, Florida, home the morning of his death.

Brooke’s latest comments come after she posted a tribute to her father on Instagram one week after his death.

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins,” she wrote in her note. “His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments. We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes.

“I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens.”