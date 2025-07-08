Jason Isaacs condemns ‘racist’ Harry Potter fans opposing Paapa Essiedu’s Snape casting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs has defended Paapa Essiedu’s casting in the franchise’s new TV series against “racist” critics.

Essiedu will play Severus Snape, the role portrayed in all eight films by the late Alan Rickman. His casting has prompted backlash for several reasons, though Isaacs put it bluntly while speaking at FanExpo Denver.

“Paapa Essiedu is one of the best actors I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve seen some people online who are being rude about him. What they’re being is racist,” Isaacs said.

“All the cast of the new ‘Harry Potter’ TV series are amazing,” Isaacs, 62, continued. “They [naysayers] will be swallowing their tongues, hopefully — you know, their digital tongues — when they see what [Paapa] does on screen.”

In addition to his Emmy-nominated turn in I May Destroy You, Essiedu, 35, is also known for his roles in Genie, Gangs of London, and The Lazarus Project.

Jason Isaacs has defended the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Snape in the new Harry Potter TV series ( Getty )

Essiedu’s casting turned heads as he is at odds with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling — who is also producing the HBO series — on the issue of trans rights.

The actor was among the hundreds of TV and film professionals who, earlier this year, signed an open letter calling for industry action on trans rights. Rowling, meanwhile, has divided fans and stars of the wizarding world franchise due to what many say is her transphobic rhetoric. Although the series is yet to start production, there is already a growing backlash, with many questioning those involved over their stance on the trans community.

Isaacs, meanwhile, has offered his support as casting announcements for the forthcoming series continue.

After Johnny Flynn was announced to take over his iconic role of Lucius Malfoy, Isaacs wrote on X: “A fantastic actor, a lovely man and, irritatingly, a rather brilliant musician too. Couldn’t have handed the snake-topped baton on to anyone better. Just please don’t make him sing.”

Confirmed by HBO Max in 2023, the TV series aims to be a “faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.”

The series is expected to run for a decade, with each season based on one of the seven Rowling books. The books follow the story of 11-year-old Harry Potter as he learns of his acceptance to Hogwarts, the esteemed school of witchcraft and wizardry, and his attempts to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort.

Filming for the retelling of the novels will start in Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Hertfordshire, this summer. HBO CEO Casey Bloys said the show will likely debut in late 2026 or early 2027.