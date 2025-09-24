The Golden Bachelor season two: Meet the 23 women — all but one over the age of 60 — who will compete for Mel Owens’ heart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bachelor Nation is gearing up for the return of The Golden Bachelor, with 23 women vying to win leading man Mel Owens’ heart.

In June, ABC announced that the 66-year-old retired linebacker, who played nine seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, would be the leading man on season two of the dating show.

The ABC program first launched in 2023, with widower Gerry Turner looking for a second chance at love. While the season ended with him getting engaged to Thersa Nist, the pair split up in 2024, three months after their wedding.

Owens is re-entering the dating scene after getting divorced in 2020 from his first love, with whom he shares two sons.

“Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple,” his official bio reads.

open image in gallery Mel Owens is the next Golden Bachelor ( Disney )

“As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years.”

This season, 23 women are competing for an everlasting love with Owens, who transitioned into a career in law and moved to Orange County, California, after he retired from football.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 22 women over 60, and one contestant in her 50s, on season two of The Golden Bachelor.

Alexandra, 67 - Luxury Yacht Sales Representative

open image in gallery Alexandra on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Miami, Florida

“Alexandra is ready to finally find her happily ever after. This vibrant Colombian beauty believes that age is just a number and she hasn’t ‘retired from living or loving.’ She is a proud single mom of three who is constantly on the go and knows how to live life to the fullest. When she’s not selling luxury yachts, one can find Alexandra jogging eight miles every morning, traveling the world, and dancing at concerts.”

Fun Facts: Alexandra loves listening to Bob Marley and is an avid fan of the Colombia National Fútbol Team. She also proposed to her first husband.

Amy, 63 - Full-Time Mom

open image in gallery Amy on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Short Hills, New Jersey

“Amy is as bold, bubbly and goofy as she is beautiful. Family is everything to Amy, so much so that she works as a professional ‘momager’ to her Internet-famous twin daughters. When she’s not working or hanging with her twins, Amy loves exercising for two hours a day, cooking delicious meals, and going dancing.”

Fun Facts: Amy knows how to spot when people are lying. She also loves pedicures, even though she’s extremely ticklish, and makes incredible potato pancakes.

Andra, 77 - Retired Federal Worker

open image in gallery Andra on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Los Angeles, California

“Now retired, Andra loved her job working for the federal government and strives to make a difference in the world around her. When she’s not crafting or hanging out with her grandson, she can be found in the gym or out to dinner with friends. And if she looks familiar, Andra is the twin sister of Sandra Mason from Season one of The Golden Bachelor.”

Fun Facts: While Andra has never paid a bill late, she is a bit of an adrenaline junkie. She also earned her master’s degree when she was 61.

Carla, 62 - Former Model

open image in gallery Carla in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Los Angeles, California

“Carla is a full-time midlife influencer who inspires other women to embrace a happy, fulfilled life at any age. Sounds like she’s in the right place! And while she cherishes the work she does online, Carla’s pride and joy is her daughter, Nayanna.”

Fun Facts: Carla loves reading autobiographies. She’s been on a solo safari in Tanzania. She’s not a fan of cats.

Carol, 63 - Family Manager for Baseball All-Star Freddie Freeman

open image in gallery Carol in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Villa Park, California

“After raising her three daughters, the pride and joys of her life, she went back to work becoming the full-time manager for her pro-athlete nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Carol also returned to college recently and is thriving as a later-in-life student. She jokes, ‘I now can get student and senior discounts!’”

Fun Facts: Carol loves Bad Bunny and is a great tambourine player. She also drinks more Diet Coke than water.

Cheryl, 66 - Retired From the IRS

open image in gallery Cheryl in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Englewood, Colorado

“This Colorado native loves motorcycles, dirt roads, and being in nature as much as she loves a movie night cuddled up with a bar of chocolate. Before she retired, Cheryl worked for the IRS, where she helped people with their taxes. She has been single for over a decade because she has been focused on work and taking care of her family.”

Fun Facts: Cheryl has more than 50 motocross trophies and loves celebrating the Fourth of July. She’s a terrible speller.

Cindy, 60 - Retired Biomedical Engineer

open image in gallery Cindy in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Austin, Texas

“The mom of three is embracing a ‘say yes’ mindset, which is how she ended up here on The Golden Bachelor. While Cindy loved working in medical aesthetic sales, she’s now living her best life hiking, paddleboarding, and enjoying everything Austin, Texas, has to offer.”

Fun Facts: Cindy’s signature cocktail is a Green Lizard, a recipe she invented, and she is a pro at making reservations. She also dated Chuck Norris.

Debbie, 65 - Fitness Professional

open image in gallery Debbie on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Denver, Colorado

“She is a successful fitness instructor who has worked with countless celebrities and is ready to find the one thing that’s been missing in her life: everlasting love. Despite getting ghosted on dating apps, Debbie still believes her partner is out there and hopes to meet someone engaging, genuine and comfortable in their own skin.”

Fun Facts: Debbie has participated in the opening and closing ceremonies of the L.A. Olympics. She was asked out on a date by Robert De Niro, but it’s not clear if she said yes. She also has a fear of heights.

Diane, 71 - Librarian

open image in gallery Diane in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Wasilla, Alaska

“Diane is a proud mom to two sons and dedicated most of her life to education working as a teacher. She currently sits on the board of directors for two nonprofits: Kids Kupboard and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. When she’s not competing on the rink with her friends, Diane loves to travel, venture outdoors, and make everyone around her laugh.”

Fun Facts: Debbie’s dream is to meet Dolly Parton, and she gets her eyelash inspiration from Twiggy. Debbie has won three triathlons.

Gerri, 64 - Home Care Agency CEO

open image in gallery Gerri in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Rockville, Maryland

“She has worked in health care for over 35 years in roles ranging from an ICU nurse during COVID to currently serving as the CEO of a home health care agency. And while Gerri is very proud of her work, she’s even prouder of her kids and loves to brag about their accomplishments.”

Fun Facts: She loves to fish and to spend time with her teacup Yorkie named Godiva. Gerri will not put up with bad breath.

Lily, 72 - Retired Elementary School Teacher

open image in gallery Lily in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Pacific Palisades, California

“Being a proud single mom for many years, Lily isn’t settling when it comes to finding her person. She believes ‘there is someone out there for everyone’ and is over the dating scene. Lily wants a kind, optimistic person to share her life with and live in her very own romance novel.”

Fun Facts: Lily makes amazing jambalaya and plays on a USTA tennis team. Her biggest pet peeve is bad drivers.

Lisa, 66 - State Park Employee

open image in gallery Lisa in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Marion, Ohio

“With a beautiful smile and personality to match, she believes all people are good and is passionate about helping animals. Lisa labels herself as a proud cat lady, rescuing multiple cats, and currently works at the same state park she grew up visiting as a child. And while she loves what she does now, nothing compares to raising her two daughters — the ‘greatest thing’ she’s done.”

Fun Facts: She loves birds and always has her binoculars to spot them. She’s a huge Taylor Swift fan. Lisas has never had a pedicure.

Maia, 58 - College Sports Consultant

open image in gallery Maia in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Malibu, California

“Maia has dated a bit since her divorce, but she still hasn’t found her Prince Charming. Just like the Golden Bachelor, Maia loves sports, so finding someone athletic, fun and flirty is a must. This beauty is not only smart, loyal and compassionate, she’s also competitive — which she loves to bring to the pickleball court. And in her free time, she enjoys driving up the coast, going to concerts, and taking Pilates classes as often as she can.”

Fun Facts: Maia loves shopping and dreams of seeing the northern lights. All three of her children played sports at Ivy League schools.

Monica. B, 62 - Flight Attendant

open image in gallery Monica B. in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Huntsville, Alabama

“After experiencing many ups and downs in life, Monica B. focused on raising her kids and pursuing her career. She is a proud grandma to four grandchildren and loves to spend her time at farmers markets, going out to breakfast, and doing yoga in the park. Now, after living out her passion of traveling for over 40 years, Monica B. is ready to hang up her flight attendant wings and pick up a lifelong partner with whom she can explore the world.”

Fun Facts: Monica B. loves feeding the ducks with her granddaughter, and her happy place is Martha’s Vineyard. She likes her white wine dry and red wine full-bodied.

Monica P., 60 - Cosmetic Dentist

open image in gallery Monica P. in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

“Monica P. is hoping to meet a guy who can match her warmth, energy and zest for life. While she may look all glammed up on the outside, Monica P. is a self-proclaimed tomboy at heart. When she’s not working or spending time with her sons, Monica P. loves a night of karaoke, playing board games, and going to Pilates daily

Fun Facts: Monica P. can ride a skateboard. She loves having big hair and crocheting.

Mylene, 61 - Casino VIP Host

open image in gallery Mylene in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

“This adored mom and grandma was born and raised in the Philippines before moving to Japan, and she now lives in Las Vegas. She also speaks four languages fluently and works as a multilingual VIP host in Vegas’ top casinos. Mylene has lived a vibrant life and has a beautiful growing family, but she’s ready to feel those butterflies again for herself.”

Fun Facts: Mylene loves Bruno Mars and wearing red lipstick. Skydiving is at the top of her bucket list.

Nicolle, 64 - Yoga Instructor

open image in gallery Nicolle in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Miami Beach, Florida

“The yoga instructor is a very nurturing mom to two adult children who have found the loves of their lives and she’s ready for her fairy-tale love story too. When it comes to dating, Nicolle refuses to settle and is ready for the real deal. When she’s not teaching yoga, she loves to travel, cook, paint, and bike to the beach.”

Fun Facts: Nicolle went to culinary school and has been vegan for 19 years. She can do headstands and the splits.

Peg, 62 - Retired Firefighter and Bomb Tech,

open image in gallery Peg in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

“This retired firefighter and bomb tech rose from the flames stronger, sassier, and ready to find a spark that lasts. She’s a proud single mom, having raised her daughter, Dakota, with grit and grace. Peg is a woman of many talents, and while she isn’t afraid to get down and dirty, she’s also a lifelong dancer with a professional dance career as another feather in her cap.”

Fun Facts: Peg is pleased that bell-bottoms are making a comeback, and she would love to play in the mud with baby elephants. Her favorite form of transportation is her unicycle.

Robin, 63 - Wealth Advisor/Vineyard Owner

open image in gallery Robin in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Napa Valley, California

“Robin came from humble beginnings and worked extremely hard to get to where she is today. From raising her children to thriving at her career, Robin has done it all. Now she just needs a man by her side with whom to enjoy life. In her free time, Robin loves watching football, riding her motorcycle, and playing bocce ball.”

Fun Facts: Robin is an avid tap dancer and the definition of a Gemini. She also loves celebrating Halloween.

Roxanne, 63, - Longevity Nurse

open image in gallery Roxanne in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Austin, Texas

“Roxanne works full time as a nurse, specializing in anti-aging and helping women over 50 take care of their bodies. The beloved mom and abuela has created a life filled with purpose, healing and love, but she’s still missing her soulmate. Roxanne prides herself on looking and acting half her age, and she’s looking for a man who can keep up.”

Fun Facts: Roxanne once sold everything she had and moved to Costa Rica without telling anyone. She participated in a pole-dancing contest and always has cowboy boots with her.

Susie, 62 - Realtor

open image in gallery Susie in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Del Mar, California

“Susie is a proud mom of three who is ready to say goodbye to her single days. She worked most of her life as a kindergarten teacher and dedicated herself to raising her kids and her students. Now, Susie spends her days hiking, biking, and socializing, and is ready to find love again after loss. She has spent the last decade healing from loss, and her heart is truly open to meeting her future husband.”

Fun Facts: She graduated from college summa cum laude as a 30-year-old mom. She values quality time and loves walking her dog on the beach.

Terri, 71 - Dentist

open image in gallery Terri in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Houston, Texas

“Terri taught herself to be a ventriloquist at 9 years old; she has traveled the world solo and has had an extremely successful career. The one thing missing is her perfect guy by her side. Terri hates dating apps and thinks men don’t often look how they appear in their photos.”

Fun Facts: Terri studied zoology in college and loves nature photography. She did a below-freezing polar plunge in Antarctica. She’s also watched every season of The Bachelor since it started in 2002.

Tracy, 62 - Interior Designer

open image in gallery Tracy in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ( Disney )

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

“Tracy is a loving mom and grandma who has thrived professionally over the past 40 years but is ready to thrive in her love life too. She is best known for her signature hats (she has around 100!). When she’s not working as a designer, Tracy loves attending horse races, crawfish boils and college football games.”

Fun Facts: She loves offshore fishing and dreams of writing a book. Her style icon is Audrey Hepburn.

Season two of The Golden Bachelor premieres September 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.