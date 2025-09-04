Star Trek actor left ‘enraged’ about sci-fi show’s first-ever musical episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Star Trek: Discovery actor Wilson Cruz has said he was “enraged” after seeing a musical episode in the prequel series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The actor claims that Discovery had been promised a musical episode long before Strange New Worlds, but it never happened.

Cruz played Dr Hugh Culber on Discovery, which aired on Paramount+ for five seasons from 2017 until 2024. Strange New Worlds, also available on Paramount+, premiered in 2022 and already has three seasons under its belt, with two more to come.

In season two of Strange New Worlds, released in 2023, an episode called “Subspace Rhapsody” became Star Trek’s first-ever musical and featured original songs by musicians Tom Polce and Kay Hanley.

Speaking at the STLV: Trek to Vegas convention, Cruz, who has appeared in the stage musicals of Rent and Tick, Tick... Boom, expressed his disappointment about Discovery’s musical episode never being made.

Cruz said: “Season one , we’re sitting there with [showrunners] Aaron Harberts, Gretchen Berg, [co-creator] Alex Kurtzman and [producer] Akiva Goldsman. And someone says, ‘Well, what do you guys think about having a musical episode?’ And we’re like, ‘Of course! That would be amazing.’”

open image in gallery Wilson Cruz played Dr Hugh Culber in 50 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery ( Getty Images for Paramount+ )

Cruz added that the cast was left guessing for four seasons as to whether the musical episode was going to happen or not. The Strange New Worlds musical episode was then announced while Discovery was in its fourth and penultimate season.

“I love them, but I was so enraged by that, and they did a fine job,” said Cruz. “It was fun. But I was mad. I don’t work for them anymore, so I can say it.”

Discovery underwent major creative changes after its first season, with Harberts and Berg leaving the show and being replaced by Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter said that Berg and Harberts’s departure were not for creative differences but operational issues. The budget for the season two premiere reportedly ballooned past expectations, meaning future episodes suffered as a result.

Discovery came to an abrupt end after its fifth season, with the cast only learning that the show had finished after filming had wrapped.

open image in gallery Star Trek: Discovery ended after five seasons ( Paramount+ )

Series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Captain Michael Burnham, told the Radio Times in 2024: “We’ve had a lot of time to process it.”

“We found that after the fact, right – we had shot all of season five, and thought it was just another season, and then found out a few months later, after we had wrapped. Then we went back to do a shoot, and really wrap up the series.”

Despite the programme ending sooner than she expected, Martin-Green expressed her pride in the show lasting as long as it did.

“TV has changed, and we’re in the streaming era, and so I feel that five seasons is solid. I think we had a good run, you know? So I always felt peace.”