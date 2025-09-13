Frankie Muniz turned down chance to host SNL to meet childhood crush instead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenage Frankie Muniz turned down the chance to become one of the youngest hosts in Saturday Night Live history so he could meet his crush instead, the actor has revealed.

In the early 2000s, Muniz was one of the biggest stars on television thanks to his lead role in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which is being revived later this year.

He was only 15 years old when he was invited to host SNL, but now, years later, Muniz has admitted his reasons for rejecting the opportunity.

“My mom gets a call one day, and she's freaking out, so excited. It's Gail Berman, who at the time was the president of Fox,” he told the Lightweights Podcast.

“She goes, 'You got asked to host Saturday Night Live. I'm like, 'What's that?' And she's like, 'It's huge. You'll be one of the youngest people ever. It's this big deal.'"

However, the episode filming would have clashed with the 2000 Kids' Choice Awards, which Muniz had been asked to co-host. He was keen to attend because Amanda Bynes, whom he had a “huge crush on”, was going to be there.

“I'm like, 'Oh, hell no. I am going to the Kids' Choice Awards, right? I don't care. I'm meeting Amanda Bynes at the Kids' Choice Awards,’” Muniz said.

open image in gallery ‘I'm like, 'Oh, hell no. I am going to the Kids' Choice Awards, right? I don't care’ said Muniz ( Getty Images )

His decision apparently didn’t go down well: “For about a week and a half, I had every executive, every producer, everybody in the history of Fox TV, Regency TV, going, ‘What are you doing?’”

However, he stood firm and attended the awards show where he did indeed meet Bynes, presenting her with the award for Favourite TV Actress for her parts in The Amanda Show and All That.

The actor would later get to star in a movie with Bynes, for the 2002 family comedy Big Fat Liar, which also starred Paul Giamatti.

open image in gallery Frankie Muniz, Paul Giamatti and Amanda Bynes at the premiere of Big Fat Liar in 2002 ( Getty Images )

Incidentally, although Muniz would have been a very young SNL host, he wouldn’t have been the youngest. That honour goes to Drew Barrymore, who was only seven when she hosted the comedy sketch show in November 1982.

Muniz, now 39, has since transitioned into a career as a NASCAR driver and has been competing in the Craftsman Truck Series since 2024, achieving a career best finish of 10th in February.

He has acted sporadically for the last 10 years but will be reprising his most famous role for the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival, with Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek for four new episodes.