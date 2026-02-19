FCC launches investigation into The View over James Talarico interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The View is under investigation by the Federal Communications Commission following the talk show’s interview with Texas Senate candidate James Talarico.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr confirmed that the agency is exploring “an enforcement action” against the ABC show regarding their potential violation of the equal time rule, which requires broadcasters to give the same amount of airtime to political candidates if requested.

The popular daytime show has reportedly been under investigation since Talarico was featured as a guest February 2. Neither The View nor the FCC immediately returned The Independent’s requests for comment on the investigation.

Carr addressed the investigation while speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her show, explaining: “Disney has a program called The View. And they’ve been asserting the position that The View is what is known as ‘bona fide news’ in the statute. If you are bona fide news, you don’t have to give candidates equal air time.” He continued, “But Disney and The View have not established that that program is, in fact, bona fide news. We’ve started enforcement proceedings, taking a look at that.”

He went on to say, “And, again, we’re going to hold broadcasters accountable. The days that these legacy media broadcasters get to decide what we can say, what we can think, who we can vote for are over. I think President Trump played a key role in just smashing the facade that they still get to decide the narrative here.”

open image in gallery FCC Chairman Brendan Carr confirmed that the agency is launching an investigation into ABC talk show 'The View' ( Getty Images/ABC )

open image in gallery Texas Senate candidate James Talarico appeared on 'The View' as a guest February 2 ( ABC The View )

Carr made nearly the exact same “bona fide” comment about The View and called for an investigation back in September. However, the FCC’s enforcement options are limited as the agency does not control programming, meaning the harshest outcome for the talk show will likely be a fine on the network.

The View regularly hosts public figures and political candidates on their panel to discuss different perspectives on current events. Last month, they also had one of Talarico’s Democratic primary opponents, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, on as a guest.

Talarico said during his interview on the show: “We’re on the same team, Jasmine and I. We’re trying to change the politics of our state and take back this country.”

News of the investigation comes after Stephen Colbert recently said he was blocked from airing his interview with Talarico on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The TV host published the interview online instead and told his viewers that the network had cited the equal time rule and demanded that he “could not have” the Democratic candidate on the show. The network denied Colbert’s accusation and said that they only advised that the interview could bring scrutiny over the equal time rule.

Carr mocked Colbert’s statement at a news conference Wednesday and told reporters, “Yesterday was an encapsulation of why the American people have more trust in gas station sushi than they do the national news media. And this was very plainly an effort to get clicks and raise money. And you guys ate it up.”

Colbert, whose show is ending in May after 11 years, shared his disappointment with Paramount+ for complying with the FCC on Tuesday’s episode, saying on the air that he was “so surprised that this giant, global corporation would not stand up to these bullies.”